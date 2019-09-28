Curious to know what Microsoft has in store for its various product lines? Then you may want to check out the technology company’s annual Surface Event this year, as we’re expecting to see quite a few announcements about the latest products Microsoft plans to offer.

We’re less than a week away from Microsoft’s annual October hardware event and if you’re planning on watching the 2019 Surface Event keynote, here’s a quick guide to how to watch it and what to expect.

How to watch the keynote

The keynote is scheduled for Wednesday, October 2 at 10 a.m. EST or 7 a.m. PST.

Digital Trends has confirmed that Microsoft does plan to broadcast the Surface Event, and you can catch the livestream via Microsoft’s website for it. Once it’s available, we’ll update this post with the embedded stream.

You can also follow along on Twitter. Editor-in-chief Jeremy Kaplan and Computing Editor Luke Larsen will both be attending the event, and the official Surface account will be updated as announcements are made.

What to expect

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: New and innovative things are coming at the #MicrosoftEvent. Tune in Oct. 2 live on Twitter at 10am ET to see why we’re #pumped. pic.twitter.com/MV8HSCd54Q — Microsoft Surface (@surface) September 27, 2019



We’re expecting a quite a few announcements from Microsoft regarding the latest developments in its hardware offerings. Specifically, we anticipate updates to the Surface Pro 7, the Surface Laptop 3, as well as a sneak peek of the Surface Centaurus.

With the Surface Pro product line, it seems likely that we’ll see a new version unveiled at this year’s Surface event. It’s still unclear if a new version of the Surface Pro will actually be called the Surface Pro 7, but we do have a few ideas about what features that Surface Pro could have. Rumors (and patents) have swirled around the Surface Pro 7, indicating we’ll see features such as a USB-C port, a new kickstand, and a redesigned keyboard. Recent reports even indicate that a ‘Surface 7’ with a Qualcomm ARM processor could launch alongside the Intel-powered Surface Pro 7.

The Surface Pro line isn’t the only one expected to receive a new version. The successor to the Surface Laptop 2, is also expected to debut at this year’s October Surface event. But not much is known about this successor. Like the Surface Pro 7, rumors have run rampant about what Surface Laptop 3 would look like. According to these rumors and reports, the Surface Laptop 3 could feature two differently sized models (a 13.5 inch and a 15 inch) and possibly a new AMD chip.

Lastly, we’re expecting to see a preview of Project Centaurus, the much-anticipated dual-screen, 2-in-1 device. Centaurus is expected to be either a foldable, tablet-sized device or a clamshell device with two screens and no (physical) keyboard. In addition, it’s rumored that the Centaurus will also run on a different operating system known as Windows Core OS. There might not be much in the way of an actual walkthrough of Centaurus during the October Surface event, but it is possible it’ll make an appearance.

