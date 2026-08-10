Hoy combines AirDrop, Loom, and voice messages in the Mac menu bar

Hoy wants sending something from your Mac to feel as casual as dropping a file onto someone’s desk. Instead of opening another app, you drag it onto that person’s face sitting in the menu bar.

drop anything, to anyone. instantly, from your menu bar.



no sign-up, no third party, just iCloud.



Hoy for  Mac lands this week: https://t.co/nyDKGCw7V0 pic.twitter.com/ALMn4gw60q — Dominik Kandravy (@heyiamdk) July 28, 2026

The pre-release Mac app folds file sharing, voice notes, and screen recording into one lightweight interface. The person you’re sending something to effectively becomes the shortcut, which makes Hoy feel less like another messenger and more like a communication layer built into macOS.

How does Hoy actually work

Once someone joins a channel, Hoy puts their avatar in your Mac’s menu bar. You can drag a file onto their face, click to type, or record a voice note without first opening a full conversation window.

Screen recording follows the same logic. Hoy can capture your display with an optional camera bubble, then send the recording directly to the recipient.

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That gives it a useful spot between quick sharing and asynchronous feedback. AirDrop is still the obvious choice when someone is nearby. Hoy is built for the moments when they’re across town, working remotely, or simply checking in later.

Why iCloud does the heavy lifting

Hoy doesn’t run its own content server for messages or recordings. Everything moves through Apple’s CloudKit, with each channel stored against the host’s iCloud account.

That setup comes with a practical catch. Larger files and recordings count against the host’s available iCloud storage. Hoy says it can’t access the content inside those channels, while voice transcription happens locally on the Mac.

Calling Hoy serverless would still oversell the idea. The app may avoid operating its own messaging backend, but Apple’s infrastructure is doing plenty of work behind the scenes.

Who is Hoy really for

The bigger challenge is convincing people to install it. Messages already covers many of the same basics on every Mac, so Hoy has to earn its place by making common exchanges noticeably faster.

Its strongest case right now is probably small remote teams that send quick feedback and screen recordings throughout the day. The free tier includes three hosted channels, which makes it easy enough to test without committing.

An iPhone companion is planned for later this year. Until then, Hoy’s appeal comes down to whether putting people directly in the menu bar saves enough friction to become a habit.