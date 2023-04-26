 Skip to main content
This killer deal drops the price of this HP laptop to just $250

Jennifer Allen
By
HP Laptop 14

If you’ve been waiting for cheap laptop deals to tempt you into a purchase, HP may be the retailer for you today. At the moment, you can buy an HP 14-inch laptop for just $250. Ordinarily priced at $430, you’re saving $180 by buying today. This isn’t a fast laptop by any means, but if you simply need something for light browsing or you’re looking for a system for your child or for taking to class, it offers the basics. Here’s everything else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 14z

One very convenient thing about buying from one of the best laptop brands is that you can trust in decent quality even when going cheap. For the price here, you get an AMD 3020e processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. That’s distinctly basic stuff that won’t exactly wow anyone with its prowess like the best laptops would, but it has its uses.

For instance, there’s HP Fast Charge technology so the battery is quickly brought back up to 50% so you can get to work again more quickly than before. It also has a long-lasting battery while its 14-inch HD screen offers micro-edge bezels to cut down on bulk, while the whole thing looks pretty stylish. Generally, when seeking out one of the best budget laptops, concessions need to be made but the HP Laptop 14z still works well enough. It’s perfectly suited for web browsing and using cloud-based apps with Windows 11 Home coming preinstalled meaning you get the benefits of Windows compatibility at a price you’d normally only see Chromebooks. The keyboard is springy to the touch too so you’ll easily be able to type up documents with limited hassle here.

The HP Laptop 14z is usually priced at $430. Right now at HP, you can buy it for $250 so there’s a sizeable saving of $180 to be enjoyed here. A simple yet effective laptop, it’s a reliable option for anyone who simply needs the benefits of a Windows laptop and a decent-sized screen compared to a tablet or phone. If that sounds like the one for you, hit the buy button now.

Topics
Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

