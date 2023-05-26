 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get this 14-inch HP laptop for $180 in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale

Jennifer Allen
By
HP Laptop 14

Often a leader when it comes to laptop deals, Best Buy has a great offer on a super cheap HP 14-inch laptop. Usually priced at $200, this HP 14-inch laptop is down to $180 for a limited time only as part of the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. Now you might be thinking how that’s ‘only’ $20 off but when you consider this laptop is already only $200, that 10% discount adds up fast. Making it more affordable for many on a tight budget, let’s take a look at why it’s worth it, or you can simply hit the buy button below.

Why you should buy the 14-inch HP 14z Laptop

There’s no denying this HP 14-inch laptop is fairly basic. It’s well-suited for web browsing or typing up documents via Google Docs or similar, but we wouldn’t count on it for anything slightly demanding. It has an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage so it’s pretty basic in every way. Running Windows 11 Home in S mode means it can cope with simple activities while its 14-inch HD display at least offers BrightView technology to make things look better.

Fortunately, those other little attentions to detail are evident elsewhere as a reminder that HP is one of the best laptop brands at the moment, even if this particular model isn’t one of the best laptops. It offers up to 11 hours and 30 minutes of battery life when playing back video, while you get up to 9 hours of wireless streaming. There’s also HP Fast Charge support so you get back up to 50% charge in about 45 minutes. A HP True Vision HD 720p HD camera is useful for taking video calls with integrated dual array digital microphones ensuring you’re clear when speaking. The HP 14z Laptop may not wow you for anything more than the basics, but when you’re looking for a bigger screen (and a Windows-based experience) compared to a tablet or phone, this will suffice.

Related

This HP 14-inch laptop is typically priced at $200 but right now, you can buy it for $180 at Best Buy as part of its Memorial Day sales. The $20 soon adds up when you’re looking at devices in this price range. If you need to keep costs low as possible, tap the buy button below to make a purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Usually $299, this HP Chromebook is discounted to $199
HP Chromebook 14b sits on a desk.

If the laptop deals that you find online are still too expensive for your budget, you may want to browse Chromebook deals for cheaper alternatives. Here's an offer to consider -- Best Buy's $100 discount for the HP Chromebook 14a, which makes it even more affordable at $199 from its original price of $299. We're not sure how much time remains before this bargain ends though, so if you're interested, you'll have to proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook 14a
The HP Chromebook 14a is cheap because it's equipped with low-end components, namely the Intel Celeron N4120 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. However, you'll still be getting decent performance because Chromebooks utilize Google's Chrome OS, which allow the devices to run smoother than you expect as the operating system is focused on web-based apps instead of installed software. The HP Chromebook 14a won't challenge the speed of the best laptops, but it will prove to be more than enough for daily functions like doing online research, typing documents, and manipulating spreadsheets.

Read more
HP Memorial Day Sale: Bestselling laptops from just $230
The HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop on a desk with gameplay action on the screen.

HP's Memorial Day Sale is already up and running, giving you the chance to complete your shopping for a new laptop well before the holiday arrives. There are so many offers to choose from, including discounts for Chromebooks, 2-in-1 laptops, and gaming laptops, so to help you narrow down your choices, we've rounded up the best bargains that are still available. You'll need to act fast if you want to take advantage of any of these discounts though, because even if Memorial Day is still a few days away, stocks of these devices may not last until then.
HP Chromebook 14 -- $230, was $330

If you're searching for Chromebook deals as cheaper alternatives to Windows-based laptops, you can't go wrong with the HP Chromebook 14. While its Intel Celeron N4500 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM don't look much on paper, the device still offers fast performance because Chromebooks run on Google's Chrome OS, which utilizes web-based apps instead of installed software. The HP Chromebook 14 features a 14-inch screen with HD resolution and a 32GB eMMC that's supplemented by cloud storage.

Read more
Dell is having a massive sale on refurbished laptops — from $179
A person using the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 touch laptop.

Regularly one of the dominant retailers for great laptop deals, Dell is an even better bet right now with a huge sale on many of its refurbished laptops. The deals primarily focus on the Dell Latitude range, but there are also some deep discounts on a few Microsoft Surface laptops too. If you're looking for a reliable workhorse of a laptop for your business or work-from-home operation, there are some great options here.

What to buy in the Dell refurbished laptop sale
There are a lot of different Dell Latitude laptops on sale right now. Fortunately, you can trust them all as Dell is one of the best laptop brands around. These are lease refurbished models so they've previously been owned by other business users but Dell has made sure they're up to the job of being resold in excellent condition. That does mean that each laptop is very limited with some models only offering one laptop in stock.

Read more