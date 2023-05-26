Often a leader when it comes to laptop deals, Best Buy has a great offer on a super cheap HP 14-inch laptop. Usually priced at $200, this HP 14-inch laptop is down to $180 for a limited time only as part of the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. Now you might be thinking how that’s ‘only’ $20 off but when you consider this laptop is already only $200, that 10% discount adds up fast. Making it more affordable for many on a tight budget, let’s take a look at why it’s worth it, or you can simply hit the buy button below.

Why you should buy the 14-inch HP 14z Laptop

There’s no denying this HP 14-inch laptop is fairly basic. It’s well-suited for web browsing or typing up documents via Google Docs or similar, but we wouldn’t count on it for anything slightly demanding. It has an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage so it’s pretty basic in every way. Running Windows 11 Home in S mode means it can cope with simple activities while its 14-inch HD display at least offers BrightView technology to make things look better.

Fortunately, those other little attentions to detail are evident elsewhere as a reminder that HP is one of the best laptop brands at the moment, even if this particular model isn’t one of the best laptops. It offers up to 11 hours and 30 minutes of battery life when playing back video, while you get up to 9 hours of wireless streaming. There’s also HP Fast Charge support so you get back up to 50% charge in about 45 minutes. A HP True Vision HD 720p HD camera is useful for taking video calls with integrated dual array digital microphones ensuring you’re clear when speaking. The HP 14z Laptop may not wow you for anything more than the basics, but when you’re looking for a bigger screen (and a Windows-based experience) compared to a tablet or phone, this will suffice.

This HP 14-inch laptop is typically priced at $200 but right now, you can buy it for $180 at Best Buy as part of its Memorial Day sales. The $20 soon adds up when you’re looking at devices in this price range. If you need to keep costs low as possible, tap the buy button below to make a purchase.

