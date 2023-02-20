As part of its Presidents Day sale, there are some amazing HP laptop deals going on right now. If you’re looking for a cheap laptop that will get the job done, you can buy a 14-inch HP laptop for $280 from HP direct, saving you $120 off the regular price of $400. One of the more appealing laptop deals for students and anyone else on a budget, it’s a good option for anyone keen to keep costs down while still benefiting from a Windows-based system. Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the HP 14t

HP is one of the best laptop brands out there so even when the price is low, you get good quality without spending a fortune. In the case of this HP 14-inch laptop, it has an Intel Celeron processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Sure, it won’t be rivaling the best laptops out there but it’s still appealing for basic work when out and about. Running Windows 11 Home, its 14-inch HD screen has micro-edge bezels so there’s less plastic here to distract you as well as a lighter build than you might expect. 250 nits of brightness gives you the basics for a bright screen even if it may not be effective outdoors.

Additionally, this HP 14-inch laptop offers long-lasting battery life paired up with HP Fast Charge technology. The latter means any time you do run out of juice, you’ll be back up to speed in no time. The laptop also has a HP True Vision 720p HD camera that’s ideal for taking video calls with integrated dual array digital microphones keeping you nice and clear. A simple-to-use laptop, the HP 14t laptop is best suited for a student who just needs to take something to class for typing up notes, or someone who occasionally needs to work on the move but doesn’t want to spend a fortune.

Normally priced at $400, this laptop is down to $280 for a limited time only at HP. The $120 saving is thanks to the HP Presidents Day sale so it’s unlikely to stay at this price forever. Snap it up now before you miss out.

