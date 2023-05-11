This HP laptop can be yours for $250 after a $180 discount

If you’re looking for laptop deals that are very affordable, you can avoid ending up with a glacially slow device by buying a machine from a trusted brand. Here’s a decent option from HP for cheap — the HP Laptop 14z for just $250, following a $180 discount on its original price of $430. We’re not sure how much time is left on the offer, so if this laptop will meet your needs and falls within your budget, there’s no reason to hold yourself back from purchasing it.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 14z

HP is one of the best laptop brands not only because of its fast and powerful products, but also because its budget devices — like the HP Laptop 14z — are affordable but dependable. It won’t be turning heads with its AMD 3020e processor and AMD Radeon Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most users, but it’s more than enough for basic functions like typing documents, watching streaming content, and browsing the internet. You can also use the HP Laptop 14z to join online meetings because it’s equipped with the HP TrueVision HD camera with a dual-array digital microphone.

As you can guess from its name, the HP Laptop 14z features a 14-inch display with HD resolution, and it comes with a 128GB SSD that should have enough space for your files even with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. The laptop also has a long-lasting battery so that you can use it while on the go, while HP’s Fast Charge technology will ensure that it won’t get depleted because just 45 minutes of being plugged in already replenishes 50% of its charge.

The HP Laptop 14z is far from being the most powerful device on the market, but it may be enough for your daily usage. It’s currently available from HP with a $180 price cut, making it even more affordable at only $250 compared to its sticker price of $430. There’s no telling when the offer will go offline though, so if you think the HP Laptop 14z is for you, you should add it to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

