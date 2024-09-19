 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 14-inch HP Omen Transcend gaming laptop is $400 off

By
Forza Horizon 5 running on the HP Omen Transcend 14.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Are you tired of the laggy performance your old gaming PC keeps giving you? It can be difficult for older hardware to keep up with modern titles, network requirements, and big software updates, which is why it might be time to start thinking about a new computer. And this time around, perhaps you’ll shoot for a laptop instead? To that end, we found the following offer while looking through gaming laptop deals

Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the HP 14-inch Omen Transcend at Best Buy for $1,300. At full price, this model costs $1,700. 

Why you should buy the HP 14-inch Omen Transcend

Whether you plan on gaming in a new place every day, or you plan on spending most of your Minecraft hours indoors, the HP Omen laptop delivers exceptional performance and brilliant visuals no matter the ambient space you’re hanging in. Running Windows 11 with an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 CPU, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, the HP Omen is a trendsetter for sure. 

Related

The 14-inch UWVA screen has a max resolution of 2880 x 1800 and supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. You’ll be working with an OLED screen, which may struggle in brighter rooms, though the HP Omen delivers up to 500 nits at peak brightness and full coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. The end result: glorious color fidelity, a wide color gamut, and terrific contrast levels. And if you decide to use the built-in HDMI 2.1 port (check out our list of the best monitor deals!), you can expect lightning-fast response times and next to no lag on your second screen. 

Other inputs include Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, and USB-A connections. You’ll also get a built-in 1080p camera for taking video calls and snapping photos, along with customizable RGB lighting for the Omen’s keyboard. 

We’re not sure how long this markdown is going to last, though Best Buy deals tend to come and go pretty quickly. That being said, now might be the only time to save this much on the HP 14-inch Omen Transcend. Take $400 off when you purchase through Best Buy, and be sure to take a look at some of the best gaming PC deals we’ve been finding, too!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Best Buy laptop deals: Cheap laptops starting at $150
Apple M1 MacBook Air open on a desk with plants in the background.

Laptop shoppers in search of a deal should turn to Best Buy today, where many of the best laptop deals are taking place. Whether in search of something high end or entry-level, Best Buy currently has a huge selection of Dell laptop deals, HP laptop deals, Lenovo laptop deals, and even MacBook deals to shop. You’ll also find among them some gaming laptop deals should a little fun be what brings you here. We’ve simplified the shopping process a little bit and have rounded up all of the Best Buy laptop deals worth putting at the top of your shopping list. You’ll find them below, and if you aren’t finding what you’e looking for at Best Buy be sure to check out the current Amazon deals and Walmart deals for laptops as well.
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 — $150, was $250

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a great alternative to the best budget laptops. It’s hard to beat this price tag when it comes to a Lenovo laptop, and even at this price point, the IdeaPad 1 doesn’t hold back on features. It has 14-inch HD display that’s great for binge watching on, and it’s about as portable as most laptops get, coming in at just over three pounds and not much more than half an inch thick. You’re able to connect an HD monitor to this laptop via HDMI connection, and a built-in webcam with privacy shutter and dual array microphone makes it a great way to keep in touch with family, friends, and colleagues.

Read more
This 17-inch gaming laptop deal from Acer cuts $200 off the Nitro
The Acer Nitro 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop.

A gaming PC needs to be able to do a lot these days to keep up with the latest and greatest titles. Fortunately, brands like Alienware, Dell, HP, and Acer are ahead of the curve when it comes to hardware, which leads us to this exciting Target offer: For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Acer Nitro 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop for a new low price of $700. Normally, this model sells for as much as $800.

Want even more PC gaming options? Check out our roundups of the best gaming PC deals and best gaming laptop deals!

Read more
This Turtle Beach gaming headset works on any console or PC, and it’s on sale
The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max gaming headset on a white background.

If you own more than one video game console and a gaming PC, you should get the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max gaming headset so you don't have to keep switching depending on the platform you're on. It offers excellent value at its original price of $180, but it's currently down to only $130 from Best Buy following a $50 discount, so now is a fantastic time to make your purchase. We're not sure when this bargain will end, but since it can be over as soon as tomorrow, we highly recommend completing the transaction for it within the day.

Why you should buy the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max gaming headset
One of the primary reasons why gamers love the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max is its wide compatibility. The gaming headset works with the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It features Turtle Beach's low-latency, lossless 2.4 GHz wireless connection to eliminate lag, and it also has a flip-to-mute microphone that hides inside one of the earcups when it's not in use.

Read more