The 14-inch HP Omen Transcend gaming laptop is $400 off

Are you tired of the laggy performance your old gaming PC keeps giving you? It can be difficult for older hardware to keep up with modern titles, network requirements, and big software updates, which is why it might be time to start thinking about a new computer. And this time around, perhaps you’ll shoot for a laptop instead? To that end, we found the following offer while looking through gaming laptop deals:

Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the HP 14-inch Omen Transcend at Best Buy for $1,300. At full price, this model costs $1,700.

Why you should buy the HP 14-inch Omen Transcend

Whether you plan on gaming in a new place every day, or you plan on spending most of your Minecraft hours indoors, the HP Omen laptop delivers exceptional performance and brilliant visuals no matter the ambient space you’re hanging in. Running Windows 11 with an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 CPU, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, the HP Omen is a trendsetter for sure.

The 14-inch UWVA screen has a max resolution of 2880 x 1800 and supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. You’ll be working with an OLED screen, which may struggle in brighter rooms, though the HP Omen delivers up to 500 nits at peak brightness and full coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. The end result: glorious color fidelity, a wide color gamut, and terrific contrast levels. And if you decide to use the built-in HDMI 2.1 port (check out our list of the best monitor deals!), you can expect lightning-fast response times and next to no lag on your second screen.

Other inputs include Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, and USB-A connections. You’ll also get a built-in 1080p camera for taking video calls and snapping photos, along with customizable RGB lighting for the Omen’s keyboard.

We're not sure how long this markdown is going to last, though Best Buy deals tend to come and go pretty quickly.