This popular HP laptop just got a big price cut — now $270

Briley Kenney
By
HP Laptop 14

It may be relatively early in the year, but the deals are flowing like wine, or water — take your pick of beverage. While many are probably shopping for some excellent TV deals, or more specifically Super Bowl TV deals to kick back and watch the big game, there are plenty of other promotions going on too. You might want to nab a brand-new laptop, for example, because there are some hot prices right now. You can use it for streaming, anywhere, schoolwork, productivity tasks, budgeting, and much more. As far as laptop deals go, HP laptop deals are looking pretty swanky right now.

This popular Windows 11 HP laptop, with a 14-inch HD display, and some decent power tucked inside is just $270 right now, down from its standard price of $400, netting you a sizable discount of $130 off. Two things to note here, the deal won’t last long, and when HP sells out there’s no telling when more will be back in stock. If you like it, take advantage of the deal while you can. We’ll also take a closer look at the specs below.

Why You Should Buy the HP Laptop 14t

Running Windows 11 Home, this HP Laptop (14t-dq300) is powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core processor, with clock speeds up to 2.8GHz. That pairs nicely with the integrated Intel UHD graphics and 8GB of DDR4 SDRAM. For a laptop, those specs are nothing to scoff at and this little machine should be able to handle most casual and some more advanced tasks like web and graphic design, document editing, browsing, media streaming, and beyond.

The 128GB NVMe solid-state drive offers fast boot times, responsive loading times when opening applications, and maybe even some games, and plenty of storage space for what you need to do. A multi-format SD media card reader means you can connect additional external media, plus there are USB ports for external storage drives — one USB Type-C, two USB Type-A, and an HDMI. You get Realtek WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 for wireless connectivity, and an HP True Vision 720p HD webcam for video calls with dual array digital microphones for clear communication.

The battery should last for quite a few hours, but the HP Fast Charge technology means when you do need to charge, it happens quickly and reliably. It can charge to approximately 50% of its capacity in just 45 minutes through the fast charge connection. It comes with a 45-watt smart AC power adapter too, so you’re all ready to hit the ground running right after unpacking the laptop.

It’s yours, right now, for $130 off, bringing the final price to $270, down from its usual $400. Do not sleep on this deal, because it’s a good one and it won’t last long.

