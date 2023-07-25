HP is winning the Chromebook deals battle with a cheap deal on the HP Chromebook 15.6. Usually $330, it’s down to $230 for a limited time only. It’s perfect for students heading back to class soon and looking to snag themselves a laptop that doesn’t cost too much. A pretty sweet saving indeed, let’s take a look at why you should buy it and quickly. After all, it’s unlikely to stay this price for long.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook 15.6

Sporting an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage, the HP Chromebook 15.6 won’t rival the best Chromebooks but it has the essentials. It has many of the key features you’d need like a 15.6-inch HD screen with 1366 x 768 resolution along with 250 nits of brightness and anti-glare technology. We wouldn’t use this in bright sunlight but in your dorm, it should look just fine. It’s good to see this size too compared to something smaller from other Chromebooks.

Other features include an HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones. It’s well suited for taking video calls back home or to anyone else for that matter. There’s also a microSD media card reader if you’re still transferring files that way, while the keyboard offers a numeric keypad which is always a pleasant surprise. With HP being one of the best laptop brands, it also fits in battery fast charge support so you can get up to 50% battery life in about 45 minutes.

Will the HP Chromebook 15.6 compete with high-end laptops? Of course not. For someone who just needs to type up a few documents via Google Docs, before watching some shows via streaming services, however, it covers all your bases. It’s well-suited for the sometimes nomadic life as a student while staying very affordable.

Usually priced at $330, the HP Chromebook 15.6 is down to $230 for a limited time only at HP. A saving of $100 is pretty huge on something that usually costs $330 so you won’t want to miss out on it. Buy it now if it appeals and before the sale ends soon.

