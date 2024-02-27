Best Buy’s deal of the day is $220 off an HP 15-inch laptop

Best Buy is a fantastic source of laptop deals, and today’s deal of the day is a great example — the HP 15.6-inch Laptop, originally priced at $500, is down to nearly half-price after a $220 discount. You’ll only have to pay $280 for this budget-friendly device, but you’ll need to hurry because time is running out on this bargain. It’s not recommended to wait until the last minute before you make your purchase because there’s a chance that stocks run out earlier than expected, so you’ll want to buy the laptop as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the HP 15.6-inch Laptop

True to its name, the HP 15.6-inch Laptop features a 15.6-inch display with HD resolution. It’s also a touchscreen, which will give you an additional input option when you’re browsing websites and using certain apps. The sleek and lightweight design of the laptop will make it easy to carry with you wherever you go, which will come in handy if you’ll be commuting with it or when you’re often moving between classrooms. With a 256GB SSD, you’ll have plenty of space for your files, and with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded, you’ll have a familiar operating system in your new device.

With the 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is typical for entry-level devices, the HP 15.6-inch Laptop won’t be challenging the performance of the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops. However, it’s going to be more than enough for daily tasks like creating reports and building presentations, and for recreational activities like watching streaming shows and checking social media.

For those who are looking for a cheap but dependable laptop, you should set your sights on Best Buy’s offer for the HP 15.6-inch Laptop. From its original price of $500, it’s down to just $280 for savings of $220. The hours are counting down until the bargain ends, and there’s also no assurance that stocks will last until the final minute, so you’re going to have to finalize your purchase of the HP 15.6-inch Laptop right now if you want to take advantage of this discount.

