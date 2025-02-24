 Skip to main content
This budget-friendly HP laptop is even more affordable after a $200 discount

Amazing Deal The HP 15.6-Inch Laptop on a white background with the Windows home screen.
For a budget-friendly device that will still be able to get you through your daily tasks, you should consider the HP 15.6-inch Laptop, especially now that it’s on sale from Walmart with a $200 discount that drops its price to only $299 from $499. We’re not sure how long you’ve got until the offer expires, so if you want to take advantage of one of the most affordable laptop deals that we’ve recently seen, you need to hurry in completing your transaction.

Why you should buy the HP 15.6-inch Laptop

The HP 15.6-inch Laptop isn’t equipped to beat the performance of the best laptops. It only packs the AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM that’s typically found in entry-level laptops, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. However, these specifications will be more than enough for simple tasks such as doing online research, typing documents, and making presentations, so if you’ll mostly be using your laptop for these activities, this is a purchase that’s perfect for you.

As you can guess from its name, the HP 15.6-inch Laptop features a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution, for sharp details and bright colors while you’re browsing social media and watching streaming shows. The laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so you don’t have to worry about installing an operating system yourself, and it has a 512GB SSD that will provide ample storage space for the files that you need to have with you at all times and the apps that you’ll be using regularly. The HP 15.6-inch Laptop is also portable as it weighs about 3.5 pounds and offers a battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge.

While there are HP laptop deals featuring top-of-the-line models, there are also some offers that further lower the prices of affordable options. Here’s one from Walmart — a $200 discount for the HP 15.6-inch Laptop, which slashes its price from $499 to just $299. There’s a chance that the savings will no longer be available as soon as tomorrow though, so if you think the HP 15.6-inch Laptop will be enough for your needs, we highly recommend adding it to your cart and finishing the checkout process as soon as possible.

