 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Black Friday is over, but this HP laptop is still $179 at Walmart

Aaron Mamiit
By
The HP 15 laptop on a table.
HP

While most Black Friday laptop deals have already expired, there are still some offers that remain online. If you’re after a budget device, you’ll want to hurry to be able to take advantage of Walmart’s $70 discount for the HP 15.6-inch Laptop, which brings its price down to an even more affordable $179 from $249 originally. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain though, and if it will still be available come Cyber Monday. If you want to be sure that you get this laptop for a very cheap price, you should go ahead and finalize the purchase right away.

Why you should buy the HP 15.6-inch Laptop

The best laptops are capable of handling the most demanding tasks without any issues, but if you don’t need top-level performance as you’re only planning to carry out simple tasks, then the HP 15.6-inch Laptop may be more than enough. The budget device is equipped with the Intel Pentium N200 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, which will allow you to browse the internet, do online research, and type reports with ease. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home in S Mode, an operating system that will be familiar for most people, which comes pre-loaded in its 128GB UFS that you can supplement with cloud storage services.

As you can expect from its name, the HP 15.6-inch Laptop features a 15.6-inch display, which is large enough to get a good look at your projects while maintaining portability if you’re always on the go. The anti-glare screen offers HD resolution, which also makes it a decent entertainment device for catching up on streaming shows.

Don't Miss:

Black Friday deals offered discounts on a wide range of laptops, and while the shopping holiday is already over, you can still get the HP 15.6-inch Laptop for just $179 from Walmart, for savings of $70 on its already cheap sticker price of $249. It’s probably not going to stay affordable for this long, and since we’re not sure if Cyber Monday will give you another chance at this bargain, we’re urging you to complete your purchase of the HP 15.6-inch Laptop as soon as possible so that you don’t miss out on the discount.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best 4K monitor Black Friday deals from Samsung, Dell, LG, and more
The 27-inch Dell S2721QS 4K monitor on a table.

There is a stereotypical image of a man walking out of a department store, giant TV in hand, after paying ~$100 to get one of those legendary Black Friday deals on a screen. But the large screen TV isn't the only wonderfully cheap style of screen you can buy today, and you certainly don't need to go into a store to get one. In fact, there are a ton of monitor deals around this time, too.

Here, we're focusing largely on 4K monitors, as they're the standard at the moment, and quite possibly what you're used to. That being said, if you're after a slight bump in resolution from your everyday, you should also check out these 5K monitor Black Friday deals, too. Likewise, there are gaming monitor Black Friday deals if you need a turbo charged refresh rate to go along with your viewing experience. Finally, we have a special affinity for Samsung, we have to admit, so we have a special Samsung monitor Black Friday deals selection... in addition to the ones we cover here!
Best 4K monitor Black Friday deal

Read more
Samsung Black Friday deals: TVs, tablets, smartphones, and more
Stack of Samsung Galaxy S22 phones.

Samsung makes pretty much every type of product you can think of when it comes to electronics, so if you want a TV, a phone, a washing machine, or even a cordless vacuum, Samsung probably has something you can grab. Well, with today being the first day of Black Friday, we're seeing a lot of excellent Black Friday deals across the board, so you should act quickly while the deals last. We've collected some of our favorite deals below, but it's always worth checking everything Samsung has on sale by clicking on the button below.

Samsung TV Black Friday deals

Read more
Best Dell XPS Black Friday deals on XPS 13, XPS 15, and XPS 17
Dell XPS 15 9530 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

If you're a long time reader of Digital Trends, you'll know that, of all the Black Friday deals we plan to shop today, there was one laptop brand that we were looking forward to seeing discounted above nearly all others. It is the Dell XPS line, which our reviewers continuously load praise on. While a lot of these Black Friday laptop deals come directly from Dell themselves, you can be sure that there are some Amazon Black Friday laptop deals in the mix as well.

If you've made it here because you are a fan of Dell, and not just their laptops, be sure to check out our more generic Dell Black Friday deals list, also rolling out today with hot Black Friday deals.
Best Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deals

Read more