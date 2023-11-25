While most Black Friday laptop deals have already expired, there are still some offers that remain online. If you’re after a budget device, you’ll want to hurry to be able to take advantage of Walmart’s $70 discount for the HP 15.6-inch Laptop, which brings its price down to an even more affordable $179 from $249 originally. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain though, and if it will still be available come Cyber Monday. If you want to be sure that you get this laptop for a very cheap price, you should go ahead and finalize the purchase right away.

Why you should buy the HP 15.6-inch Laptop

The best laptops are capable of handling the most demanding tasks without any issues, but if you don’t need top-level performance as you’re only planning to carry out simple tasks, then the HP 15.6-inch Laptop may be more than enough. The budget device is equipped with the Intel Pentium N200 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, which will allow you to browse the internet, do online research, and type reports with ease. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home in S Mode, an operating system that will be familiar for most people, which comes pre-loaded in its 128GB UFS that you can supplement with cloud storage services.

As you can expect from its name, the HP 15.6-inch Laptop features a 15.6-inch display, which is large enough to get a good look at your projects while maintaining portability if you’re always on the go. The anti-glare screen offers HD resolution, which also makes it a decent entertainment device for catching up on streaming shows.

Black Friday deals offered discounts on a wide range of laptops, and while the shopping holiday is already over, you can still get the HP 15.6-inch Laptop for just $179 from Walmart, for savings of $70 on its already cheap sticker price of $249. It’s probably not going to stay affordable for this long, and since we’re not sure if Cyber Monday will give you another chance at this bargain, we’re urging you to complete your purchase of the HP 15.6-inch Laptop as soon as possible so that you don’t miss out on the discount.

