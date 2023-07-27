 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 15-inch Windows laptop is $280 in the HP back-to-school sale

Jennifer Allen
By
The HP 15 laptop on a table.
HP

HP has one of the best laptop deals for students on a budget. Right now, you can buy an HP 15-inch laptop with Windows 11 Home for $280 instead of $460. A sizeable saving of $180, it’s a fair bit more affordable than most other options around right now. While it’s fairly basic, it should suffice for all your school needs. Here’s what else you need to know.

Why you should buy the HP 15z Laptop

With an AMD Athlon Silver processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage, the HP 15z Laptop is pretty basic but it’s fine for web browsing, typing up documents, and other general tasks. You can even stream your favorite shows with the 15.6-inch HD screen offering a resolution of 1366 x 768, 250 nits of brightness, and micro-edge bezels. An 85% screen-to-body ratio is pretty good too for ensuring a slim design.

The HP 15z Laptop won’t rival the best laptops but as it comes from one of the best laptop brands, it offers the essentials. For instance, there’s a numeric keypad as part of the keyboard which is useful if you need to enter a lot of figures. An HP True Vision 720p HD webcam with integrated dual array digital microphones is useful for video calls. You can always use a dedicated mic mute button to silence yourself during the call too, plus there’s a privacy shutter. There’s temporal noise reduction to help with the picture quality as well.

Related

Ultimately, the idea behind the HP 15z Laptop is that it vies for a place as one of the best laptops for college students — at least for those with a slim budget and a need for a Windows-based laptop. It’s fairly portable while there’s fast charge support so you can get the battery up to 50% in just 45 minutes.

For a simple yet reasonably effective laptop for class, the HP 15z Laptop is an attractive option when on sale. Usually priced at $460, it’s down to $280 for a limited time only at HP. A considerable saving of $180 makes this a fairly attractive laptop for many on tight budgets. Buy it now before the deal ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This HP gaming PC with an RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB of RAM is $450 off
HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.

You're going to have to shell out some cash if you want to get a dependable machine from gaming PC deals, because those that are too cheap may not be good enough for today's best PC games. Fortunately, there are options like HP's offer for the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop. From its original price of $2,150, it's down to $1,700, for savings of $450 that you can spend on monitor deals, more video games, and extra accessories. It's important that you hurry with your purchase though, because if you take too much time, stocks of the gaming PC may run out.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop
Our roundup of the best gaming PCs recommends the HP Omen 45L as the best option for beginners because it comes equipped with powerful components and it's easy to upgrade. Inside are the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that's considered by our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop as a good baseline for modern gaming systems. With these specifications, you'll be prepared for the best upcoming PC games, but when the time comes that you'll have to swap some parts out for more powerful ones, it will be simple to do so because the HP Omen 45L is designed that way.

Read more
Dell XPS 13 just had its price slashed for back-to-school
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

There are a lot of reasons why Dell XPS deals are always in high demand, and most of them can be found in the Dell XPS 13. The laptop, originally priced at $949, is on sale from Dell with a $100 discount that pulls its price down to $849 ahead of the new school year. Students of all levels will benefit from having this device as their companion, but if you want to enjoy the savings, you're going to have to complete the purchase as soon as possible because stocks are in danger of running out quickly in this clearance sale.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop
The Dell XPS 13 is our top choice among the best laptops because of the value that you'll get from it. It's pretty affordable, considering it's equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 16GB of RAM that's the same as top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. It's not the most powerful machine in the market, but it's more than enough to make sure that schoolwork is finished quickly and efficiently by allowing seamless multitasking and properly running the different kinds of apps needed by students.

Read more
This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 just got a major price cut
this dell gaming laptop with an rtx 3060 just got a big price cut deal g15 render

While there are gaming laptop deals that reach thousands of dollars even after huge discounts, you can get a decent gaming machine for cheap if you know where to look. Here's a good example -- the Dell G15 gaming laptop for just $800 from Dell, for savings of $150 on its sticker price of $950. There's no guarantee that the offer will remain available if you decide to get back to it later, so if you want to get this affordable gaming laptop for even cheaper, you're going to have to complete the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop
The Dell G15 gaming laptop is powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. With these specifications, it's not going to challenge the performance of the best gaming laptops, but you'll be able to play the best PC games without any issues. You may have to downgrade the graphics settings for some of the more demanding titles, but for a gaming laptop this affordable, that's a small sacrifice to make.

Read more