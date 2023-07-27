HP has one of the best laptop deals for students on a budget. Right now, you can buy an HP 15-inch laptop with Windows 11 Home for $280 instead of $460. A sizeable saving of $180, it’s a fair bit more affordable than most other options around right now. While it’s fairly basic, it should suffice for all your school needs. Here’s what else you need to know.

Why you should buy the HP 15z Laptop

With an AMD Athlon Silver processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage, the HP 15z Laptop is pretty basic but it’s fine for web browsing, typing up documents, and other general tasks. You can even stream your favorite shows with the 15.6-inch HD screen offering a resolution of 1366 x 768, 250 nits of brightness, and micro-edge bezels. An 85% screen-to-body ratio is pretty good too for ensuring a slim design.

The HP 15z Laptop won’t rival the best laptops but as it comes from one of the best laptop brands, it offers the essentials. For instance, there’s a numeric keypad as part of the keyboard which is useful if you need to enter a lot of figures. An HP True Vision 720p HD webcam with integrated dual array digital microphones is useful for video calls. You can always use a dedicated mic mute button to silence yourself during the call too, plus there’s a privacy shutter. There’s temporal noise reduction to help with the picture quality as well.

Ultimately, the idea behind the HP 15z Laptop is that it vies for a place as one of the best laptops for college students — at least for those with a slim budget and a need for a Windows-based laptop. It’s fairly portable while there’s fast charge support so you can get the battery up to 50% in just 45 minutes.

For a simple yet reasonably effective laptop for class, the HP 15z Laptop is an attractive option when on sale. Usually priced at $460, it’s down to $280 for a limited time only at HP. A considerable saving of $180 makes this a fairly attractive laptop for many on tight budgets. Buy it now before the deal ends very soon.

