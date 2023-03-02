One of the cheapest laptop deals today is over at HP where you can buy an HP 15-inch laptop for $300. Normally priced at $460, a saving of $160 is great to see among the HP laptop deals going on. If you’re looking for a simple laptop to take to school or to work on the move, this could be the one for you. Let’s take a quick look at it.

Why you should buy the HP 15z laptop

HP is one of the best laptop brands you can buy from. That makes this HP 15-inch laptop worth noticing for anyone on a tight budget. For the price, you get an AMD Athlon Silver processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. This is simple stuff but it’ll do for using Windows 11 Home on the move.

Alongside that, there’s a 15.6-inch HD screen with a resolution of 1366 x 768. Again, it’s basic but functional and 250 nits of brightness will do when you’re working while commuting or simply looking for a laptop to use in your dorm room. This may not be one of the best laptops but it does have the essentials. For instance, there’s an HP True Vision 720p HD camera for taking video calls which is paired up with integrated dual-array digital microphones. A 85% screen-to-body ratio is also convenient while you get surprisingly long battery life for the price. The keyboard also offers a numeric keypad which you don’t often get with many laptops, especially in this price range.

While the HP 15z laptop keeps things basic, it has some useful extras as mentioned. HP Fast Charge support means you also get 50% of battery life back in 45 minutes so if you’re not the most organized, you’ll still be able to get things done on the move reasonably quickly. It’s perfectly suited for a student who just needs a laptop to type up documents and study.

The HP 15z is usually priced at $460 at HP but it’s currently down to $300. Part of HP’s sale, we can’t say how long it will stay around at this price. If it feels like the right device for you, snap it up now before you miss out.

