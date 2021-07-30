  1. Computing
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Walmart is practically handing out the perfect back-to-school laptop

By

As students and parents prepare for the upcoming school year, the popularity of laptop deals will skyrocket because of their importance in completing assignments and projects. However, if you’re on a tight budget, you might want to specifically look for student laptop deals, so that you’ll end up with a machine that’s both reliable and durable.

Walmart, a reliable source for cheap student laptops, is offering discounts on two versions of the HP 15.6-inch laptop. The HP 15.6-inch laptop with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor is available at $130 off, bringing its price down to just $249 from its original price of $379, while the HP 15 laptop with the AMD Athlon N3050 processor has its price lowered by $100, reducing it to $299 from its original price of $399.

HP 15.6-inch laptop with Intel Celeron N4020 – $249, was $379

HP 15.6-inch laptop with AMD Athlon N3050 – $299, was $399

HP 15.6-inch laptop with Intel Celeron N4020 – $249, was $379

HP laptop with Windows 10 Home and an Intel Celeron processor.

This laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution, for crisp and clear images, with narrow bezels that allows a bigger display within a small frame. It’s powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, supported by 4GB of RAM and Intel UHD Graphics 600, and comes with a 128GB SSD for ample storage for essential software and files, and Windows 10 Home in S Mode.

The HP 15.6-inch laptop with Intel Celeron N4020 processor also features the HP True Vision 720p HD camera and an integrated dual-array digital microphone, which will be important for online classes. You won’t have to worry about running out of battery with HP Fast Charge technology, which refills 50% of the laptop’s charge in just 45 minutes of being plugged in.

Students will gain a valuable tool in completing their schoolwork if they get their hands on the HP 15.6-inch laptop with Intel Celeron N4020 processor. Making the laptop an even more attractive option is Walmart’s $130 discount, which lowers its price to $249 from its original price of $379. It’s unclear how long the offer will last though, so if you’re looking for a new student laptop but you don’t have much to spare, don’t miss out on this special price for the HP 15.6-inch laptop with Intel Celeron N4020 processor. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

HP 15.6-inch laptop with AMD Athlon N3050 – $299, was $399

HP laptop with Windows 10 Home and AMD Athlonn N3050 processor.

This version of the HP 15.6-inch laptop features the same Full HD display, 128GB SSD, Windows 10 Home in S Mode. However, as its name implies, it switches the processor to the AMD Athlon N3050, in addition to a bump up in RAM to 8GB. This makes the laptop more capable of handling multitasking between apps, reducing the risk of crashes and slowdowns.

With the switch to an AMD processor, the laptop also changes to an AMD Radeon graphics card, for high performance during internet browsing, streaming content viewing, and light gaming.

For a slight but meaningful upgrade to the HP 15.6-inch laptop with Intel Celeron N4020, you should go for the version of the laptop with the AMD Athlon N3050 processor. With better specifications, the laptop will be able to better keep up with the daily activities of students. It’s also discounted at Walmart with a $100 price cut, making it more affordable at $299 compared with its original price of $399. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so if you think you won’t find a better choice than the HP 15.6-inch laptop with AMD Athlon N3050 processor, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

More laptop deals

These two versions of the HP 15.6-inch laptop are perfect for students, and parents who are on a tight budget will appreciate Walmart’s discounts for them. However, if you’re looking for alternatives, there are many options available. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best laptop deals that you can shop right now.

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$950 $1,050
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP
Use eCoupon: THINKJULY

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,019 $1,699
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Buy at Lenovo

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 47% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now

ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 2-in-1 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529 $599
The hinge and lightweight design on this laptop make it perfect for work, play, and school. It features a narrow-bezel display as well as an all-day battery and the latest Intel processors.
Buy at Walmart
With rebate

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,099 $1,399
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Newegg

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

$600 $700
Save on this Microsoft Surface Laptop Go thin laptop with a 12.4-inch touch screen, Intel CPU, 8 GB memory, and 128 GB solid state storage. This model configuration is right for work, home, or school.
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap external hard drive deals for August 2021

Western Digital 6TB My Book External Hard Drive

Both gaming laptops and gaming desktops are ridiculously cheap at Dell today

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming PC

How to transfer files from PC to PC

android security guide usb drive on keyboardl

The best free VPNs

VPN Shield

The best hard drive enclosures

MacBook Pro 15 vs. MacBook Pro 13: Which should you buy?

MacOS Catalina Hands-on | Macbook Pro

The best cheap Razer deals for August 2021

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

The AMD RX 6600 XT is 15% faster than the RTX 3060, but there’s a catch

Render of the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT.

Best cheap laser printer deals for August 2021

brother dcp l250dw laser printer amazon deal monochrome

Everything AMD’s new AM5 socket reveals about Zen 4

Render of an AMD Ryzen chip.

Best cheap gaming laptop deals for August 2021

MSI GS75 Stealth

Best cheap laptop deals for August 2021

sigma 20mm f14 art review macbook air 2020 1

Grab a super cheap printer with Dell’s back-to-school sales

Epson EcoTank ET-3710 All-in-One Supertank Printer on white background.