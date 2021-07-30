Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

As students and parents prepare for the upcoming school year, the popularity of laptop deals will skyrocket because of their importance in completing assignments and projects. However, if you’re on a tight budget, you might want to specifically look for student laptop deals, so that you’ll end up with a machine that’s both reliable and durable.

Walmart, a reliable source for cheap student laptops, is offering discounts on two versions of the HP 15.6-inch laptop. The HP 15.6-inch laptop with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor is available at $130 off, bringing its price down to just $249 from its original price of $379, while the HP 15 laptop with the AMD Athlon N3050 processor has its price lowered by $100, reducing it to $299 from its original price of $399.

HP 15.6-inch laptop with Intel Celeron N4020 – $249, was $379

This laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution, for crisp and clear images, with narrow bezels that allows a bigger display within a small frame. It’s powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, supported by 4GB of RAM and Intel UHD Graphics 600, and comes with a 128GB SSD for ample storage for essential software and files, and Windows 10 Home in S Mode.

The HP 15.6-inch laptop with Intel Celeron N4020 processor also features the HP True Vision 720p HD camera and an integrated dual-array digital microphone, which will be important for online classes. You won’t have to worry about running out of battery with HP Fast Charge technology, which refills 50% of the laptop’s charge in just 45 minutes of being plugged in.

Students will gain a valuable tool in completing their schoolwork if they get their hands on the HP 15.6-inch laptop with Intel Celeron N4020 processor. Making the laptop an even more attractive option is Walmart’s $130 discount, which lowers its price to $249 from its original price of $379. It’s unclear how long the offer will last though, so if you’re looking for a new student laptop but you don’t have much to spare, don’t miss out on this special price for the HP 15.6-inch laptop with Intel Celeron N4020 processor. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

HP 15.6-inch laptop with AMD Athlon N3050 – $299, was $399

This version of the HP 15.6-inch laptop features the same Full HD display, 128GB SSD, Windows 10 Home in S Mode. However, as its name implies, it switches the processor to the AMD Athlon N3050, in addition to a bump up in RAM to 8GB. This makes the laptop more capable of handling multitasking between apps, reducing the risk of crashes and slowdowns.

With the switch to an AMD processor, the laptop also changes to an AMD Radeon graphics card, for high performance during internet browsing, streaming content viewing, and light gaming.

For a slight but meaningful upgrade to the HP 15.6-inch laptop with Intel Celeron N4020, you should go for the version of the laptop with the AMD Athlon N3050 processor. With better specifications, the laptop will be able to better keep up with the daily activities of students. It’s also discounted at Walmart with a $100 price cut, making it more affordable at $299 compared with its original price of $399. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so if you think you won’t find a better choice than the HP 15.6-inch laptop with AMD Athlon N3050 processor, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

These two versions of the HP 15.6-inch laptop are perfect for students, and parents who are on a tight budget will appreciate Walmart’s discounts for them. However, if you’re looking for alternatives, there are many options available. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best laptop deals that you can shop right now.

