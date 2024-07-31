 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Staples is selling student laptops with massive discounts this week

By

There’s only a few more weeks until official matriculation starts for many college students. This means there’s no better time to start grabbing back-to-school sales than now. We’ve been scouring our go-to retailers for student laptop deals, and Staples is offering major markdowns on two great Windows PCs:

One of these is the HP 15.6-inch FHD Laptop, which is discounted to $300. At full price, this model goes for $660. The other is the HP Pavilion 16-inch FHD Laptop, which is marked down to $440 from $770.

HP 15.6-inch FHD Laptop — $300, was $660

The HP 15.6-inch fd0025st Windows 11 Laptop.
Staples / HP

When it comes to power, performance, and overall battery life, the HP 15.6-inch FHD Laptop checks all the boxes. Running on an Intel Core i5-1335U with 8GB of RAM and integrated Iris Xe graphics, this Windows 11 machine was practically designed for students. Delivering full HD resolution and up to 8.5 hours of operation on a full charge, you’ll be treated to crisp-clear visuals that last the entire school day. You’ll also get up to 256GB of storage to play with, which is plenty of space for docs, photos, videos, and other files. 

Additional features include HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth connectivity, along with a one-year limited warranty.

HP 16-inch FHD Laptop — $440, was $770

The HP Pavilion 16-inch laptop on a white background.
HP

If you like everything you read about the HP 15.6-inch FHD but prefer a slightly bigger screen and double the internal storage, look no further than the HP 16-inch FHD Laptop. Rocking an Intel Core i5-125U with 8GB of RAM and integrated Intel Graphics, the 16-inch model also gets a tiny boost in overall resolution (1920 x 1200, compared to 1920 x 1080 on the 15.6-inch model). The HP 16-inch includes a backlit keyboard and brings up to 300 nits of illumination to the table. And as mentioned, this model comes with 512GB of storage, which is twice the amount of bytes of the 15.6-inch HP. 

While Staples deals don’t see the same amount of fanfare as Amazon and Best Buy, once in a while, this retailer has surprising discounts. Such is the case today with both of these terrific HP laptop deals, but one should act fast before these markdowns disappear!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
This 14-inch Alienware gaming laptop has a $600 discount
Forza Horizon 5 running on the Alienware x14 R2.

If you’re the type of gamer who love pushing graphical and mechanical performance to the limit, you’re probably a good fit for a gaming PC. This doesn’t necessarily mean a desktop either, as there are plenty of gaming laptops on the market. In fact, while searching through Dell laptop deals, we came across this awesome promotion.

Today you can purchase the Alienware X14 R2 Gaming Laptop through Dell for just $1,200. That’s a $600 discount off its original price of $1,800. 

Read more
Dell’s G15 gaming laptop with RTX 4060 is on sale for under $1,000
The Dell G15 gaming laptop with a game on the screen.

When it comes to on-the-go gaming, your first thought might be a handheld console like the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck. While these devices deliver some incredible gameplay and graphics, it’s hard to beat the performance you’ll get from a PC that’s built for gaming. Fortunately, Dell is offering an awesome markdown on one its best gamer-friendly laptops.

For a limited time, you can purchase the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop with an Intel Core i7 for $900. At full price, this PC usually goes for $1,200. That $300 you saved will be great for a rainy day, or a nice chunk of change toward one of these gaming headset deals we dug up!

Read more
This 17-inch HP laptop is on sale at over 50% off
The HP 17t-cn300 17.3-inch laptop against a white background.

For those who want their next laptop to have a large display, you should check out the HP Laptop 17t and its 17.3-inch screen. If you're interested, you're in luck because HP is selling the device for only $400, which is less than half its original price of $850 following a $450 discount. Laptop deals won't always give you the chance to buy one at 52% off, and a lot of other shoppers will be thinking the same thing. You're going to have to complete your purchase for the device as soon as possible, as it may get sold out at any moment.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17t
The 17.3-inch screen of the HP Laptop 17t isn't just large, as it's also sharp and colorful with its HD+ resolution. This makes the display a great one for browsing the internet, making presentations, and watching streaming shows. The size of the screen makes the HP Laptop 17t larger than most of the other options in the market, but it maintains some form of portability as it weighs less than five pounds and is only 0.8-inches thick.

Read more