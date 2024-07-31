Staples is selling student laptops with massive discounts this week

There’s only a few more weeks until official matriculation starts for many college students. This means there’s no better time to start grabbing back-to-school sales than now. We’ve been scouring our go-to retailers for student laptop deals, and Staples is offering major markdowns on two great Windows PCs:

One of these is the HP 15.6-inch FHD Laptop, which is discounted to $300. At full price, this model goes for $660. The other is the HP Pavilion 16-inch FHD Laptop, which is marked down to $440 from $770.

HP 15.6-inch FHD Laptop — $300, was $660

When it comes to power, performance, and overall battery life, the HP 15.6-inch FHD Laptop checks all the boxes. Running on an Intel Core i5-1335U with 8GB of RAM and integrated Iris Xe graphics, this Windows 11 machine was practically designed for students. Delivering full HD resolution and up to 8.5 hours of operation on a full charge, you’ll be treated to crisp-clear visuals that last the entire school day. You’ll also get up to 256GB of storage to play with, which is plenty of space for docs, photos, videos, and other files.

Additional features include HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth connectivity, along with a one-year limited warranty.

HP 16-inch FHD Laptop — $440, was $770

If you like everything you read about the HP 15.6-inch FHD but prefer a slightly bigger screen and double the internal storage, look no further than the HP 16-inch FHD Laptop. Rocking an Intel Core i5-125U with 8GB of RAM and integrated Intel Graphics, the 16-inch model also gets a tiny boost in overall resolution (1920 x 1200, compared to 1920 x 1080 on the 15.6-inch model). The HP 16-inch includes a backlit keyboard and brings up to 300 nits of illumination to the table. And as mentioned, this model comes with 512GB of storage, which is twice the amount of bytes of the 15.6-inch HP.

While Staples deals don’t see the same amount of fanfare as Amazon and Best Buy, once in a while, this retailer has surprising discounts. Such is the case today with both of these terrific HP laptop deals, but one should act fast before these markdowns disappear!