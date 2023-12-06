 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Usually $500, this popular HP 17-inch laptop is $280 today

Andrew Morrisey
By
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.
HP

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, you can go with something a little larger among the best 17-inch laptop deals. You’ll get some additional screen real estate in addition to some savings with the HP 17.3-inch laptop, which is marked down $220 at HP right now. This deal brings its price down to just $280 and it would regularly set you back $500. This price point puts it well in the range of the best budget laptops, and HP is including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17z

HP makes a huge range of laptop models to suit various needs, and this regularly places it among the best laptop brands. This 17.3-inch HP laptop is on the entry-level end of the model lineup, providing basic specs for getting your work or studies done throughout the day. It checks in with 8GB of RAM and a blazing fast 128GB solid state drive. It also has a dual-core AMD Athlon Gold processor and AMD Radeon Graphics. While these, too, land in the range of entry-level, this laptop can still get things done. You’ll find Windows 11 preinstalled to ensure you’re up and running in no time after breaking it out of the box.

So this laptop isn’t among the best 17-inch laptops, but what kind of use does an entry-level laptop offer? The HP 17.3-inch laptop can certainly handle everyday tasks such as word processing, spreadsheets, email, and browsing the web. WiFi connectivity is part of the package, so you can take this laptop with you to the coffee shop to do your work. It also offers a lot when it comes to comfort, as it has a lift-hinge design that makes typing more ergonomic, as you’ll find the enlarged clickpad more comfortable as well. Additionally, the 17.3-inch screen is larger than you’ll find on most laptops. It makes this HP laptop a good way to check in for some binging with all of your favorite streaming services.

Related

The 17.3-inch HP laptop is going for just $280 at HP right now. This is a savings of $220, as it would regularly set you back $500. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
This HP gaming PC with an RTX 4090 is $1,000 off right now
HP Omen 45L logo on desktop.

Building a PC from scratch can be daunting, and if you don't have the time or the tech-savvy, then going for a pre-built gaming PC might be a much better option. Luckily, there are a lot of excellent deals on them, especially from big companies like Dell and HP. That said, if you want something with the best specs on the market, this HP Omen 45L is probably one of the best, with a massive sale on it. While is usually goes for $4,000, HP has discounted it down to $3,000, and while that may seem like a lot, that's a good price for the specs it has.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L
Behind the plexiglass of the case, you'll find an RTX 4090, the most powerful GPU currently available on the market. It is the only card that will actually let you hit over 100FPS at 4k with high graphical settings, so if you want to game at 4k with a high framerate, the RTX 4090 is perfect. Not only that, but the RTX 4090 is leaps and bounds better than any other card when it comes to ray tracing, and you even get access to the latest DLSS 3.0 technology, although you may not need it given the pure processing power that it has.

Read more
This Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop is 62% off right now
lenovo thinkpad x1 oled deal march 2022 extreme feature shot

Lenovo probably has one of the widest laptop offerings of any brand, so if you're looking for a work laptop, then Lenovo has some great options. For example, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is made to be the quintessential work laptop with a lot of quintessential business-related features. You can grab it now from Lenovo for just $1,200 rather than the usual $3,229, although it is important to note that, while it may seem like a large discount, Lenovo does have a tendency to over-rice the list price of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon. That's not to say it's a great deal; taking the laptop as is without the MSRP, the $1,200 is still excellent.

Why you should buy the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
Under the hood, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon has an Intel Core i7-1365U vPro Processor, which is a mid-to-high-end processor in the latest generation, so you're getting something up-to-date. It also means that you're going to be able to handle pretty much all productivity work without issue, and that includes everything from document processing to slideshow making. It can also likely get some editing work done, which is handy if you need a couple to do a bit of simple photo editing now and again. Besides the powerful processor, the 32GB of DDR5 RAM will give you an overall solid day-to-day experience. Plus, it's a good amount of RAM to have if you're a programmer or do a lot of CAD stuff.

Read more
Best Buy deals: Save on laptops, TVs, appliances, and more
best buy shuts down insignia line smart home products store 2 768x768

One of the best places to shop for almost anything involving electronics says so right in its name: Best Buy. The retail giant has a ton of departments with some of today’s most popular devices, components, and appliances for sale. It also offers a lot of these at a discount, which is certainly what we’re seeing right now. Some of the best TV deals, best tablet deals, best laptop deals, and best phone deals can currently be found at Best Buy, and those are just the tip of the iceberg. We’ve tracked down all of the best deals you can shop at Best Buy right now, so read onward for some gift ideas for yourself or a loved one and for some great ways to save.
Best Buy TV deals

There may be no better place to purchase one of the best TVs than Best Buy. There is almost always some huge savings to find on TVs at Best Buy, and that’s certainly the case right now. You’ll find deals top TV brands like Sony, Samsung, and LG, and more budget-friendly brands like TCL and Hisense are in play, too.

Read more