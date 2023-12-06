Usually $500, this popular HP 17-inch laptop is $280 today

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, you can go with something a little larger among the best 17-inch laptop deals. You’ll get some additional screen real estate in addition to some savings with the HP 17.3-inch laptop, which is marked down $220 at HP right now. This deal brings its price down to just $280 and it would regularly set you back $500. This price point puts it well in the range of the best budget laptops, and HP is including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17z

HP makes a huge range of laptop models to suit various needs, and this regularly places it among the best laptop brands. This 17.3-inch HP laptop is on the entry-level end of the model lineup, providing basic specs for getting your work or studies done throughout the day. It checks in with 8GB of RAM and a blazing fast 128GB solid state drive. It also has a dual-core AMD Athlon Gold processor and AMD Radeon Graphics. While these, too, land in the range of entry-level, this laptop can still get things done. You’ll find Windows 11 preinstalled to ensure you’re up and running in no time after breaking it out of the box.

So this laptop isn’t among the best 17-inch laptops, but what kind of use does an entry-level laptop offer? The HP 17.3-inch laptop can certainly handle everyday tasks such as word processing, spreadsheets, email, and browsing the web. WiFi connectivity is part of the package, so you can take this laptop with you to the coffee shop to do your work. It also offers a lot when it comes to comfort, as it has a lift-hinge design that makes typing more ergonomic, as you’ll find the enlarged clickpad more comfortable as well. Additionally, the 17.3-inch screen is larger than you’ll find on most laptops. It makes this HP laptop a good way to check in for some binging with all of your favorite streaming services.

