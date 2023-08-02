 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 17-inch HP laptop just dropped to the lowest price we’ve seen

Jennifer Allen
By
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.
HP

If you’re looking for cheap laptop deals, look no further than HP. Today, you can buy the HP 17-inch laptop for just $280 saving you $220 off the regular price of $500. While it’s fairly simple as far as specs, it’s ideal for web browsing. Even better, you get a 17-inch screen for the price that you’d normally see a 15-inch display. If this sounds tempting, keep reading, or you can simply hit the buy button to go straight to purchasing.

Why you should buy the HP 17-inch laptop

As one of the best laptop brands, HP has your back with this 17-inch laptop. While it won’t compete with the very best laptops around, it’s still reliable for basic work like web browsing or typing up documents. It includes an AMD Athlon Gold processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. That means you won’t get a fast experience, but you will have all the basics at your disposal. It’s always good to see SSD storage over eMMC storage at this price too.

Ultimately, it’s the attention to detail that makes this HP 17-inch laptop so appealing. It has a lift-hinge design so you can adjust it well to gain the optimal typing position. It also has an enlarged clickpad so there’s plenty of room to work and scroll here. HP Fast Charge support gives you the opportunity to get from 0% to 50% battery life in just 45 minutes. There’s also its 17.3-inch HD+ screen with 1600 x 900 resolution and 250 nits of brightness. Above it is an HP True Vision 720p HD webcam for taking video calls, along with integrated dual array digital microphones. Like we said, all the essentials are here for being able to work effectively on the move even if performance isn’t fantastic. The keyboard even makes room for a numeric keypad and you’ll really appreciate how useful that is when entering figures.

Related

Usually priced at $500, this HP 17-inch laptop is down to $280 for a limited time only when you buy direct from HP. A considerable saving of $220, this is a good time to buy if you’ve been waiting for a cheap but reliable laptop. Buy it today before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Dell XPS 13 laptop with 32GB of RAM is $300 off right now
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.

The Dell XPS 13 is always a popular choice when there are Dell XPS deals, so we won't be surprised if this offer from Dell gets sold out quickly -- a $300 discount on the machine's original price of $1,349, pulling its price down to just $1,049. There's no telling how long this bargain will last, so if you don't want to miss out, it's highly recommended that you add the laptop to your cart and check out as quickly as you can.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13
Dell's XPS laptops have helped elevate it into one of the best laptop brands because they do everything to a high standard. The Dell XPS 13 exemplifies this as the top choice in our roundup of the best laptops. It's powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 32GB of RAM that's necessary if you'll be performing demanding tasks like editing multimedia content, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, you won't have any trouble multitasking between several apps, which should help you get your work done quicker and more efficiently.

Read more
Best laptop deals: Get a new laptop for work or play from $160
A person typing on a MacBook Pro while sat on a wooden bench.

Shopping for a new laptop? Since you'll be spending your hard-earned cash, you should make sure that you'll purchase a laptop that matches your needs and fits your budget. There are all kinds of laptop deals in the market right now, so to help you narrow down your choices, we've gathered some of the top offers that are currently available. There should be something here that catches your attention, and once that happens, you're going to want to proceed with the purchase immediately because there's no telling when these bargains will get sold out.
HP 14-inch laptop -- $160, was $200

If you just need a laptop to deal with basic functions like typing documents, doing online research, and watching streaming content, you can't go wrong with the HP 14-inch laptop. It's equipped with the Intel Celeron N4120 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, which are enough for simple tasks. The laptop also features a 14-inch HD screen, a battery life of up to 11.5 hours, and a 64GB eMMC with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded.

Read more
Best Buy just dropped the price of this popular Samsung tablet to $130
alaxy Tab A7 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, a tablet that offers a balanced combination of performance and price, is currently on sale from Best Buy for just $130 instead of $160. That's $30 in savings on a device that will give you amazing value, but you'll only get it if you're able to take advantage of this offer. There's no telling when it will expire, but since affordable tablet deals like this usually don't last long, it's highly recommended that you push through with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
With nearly 2,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 stars on Walmart, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is one of the retailer's most popular tablets simply because of its low price. It's equipped with the MediaTek MT8768T processor and 3GB of RAM, which is on the low end for tablets, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The device won't challenge the best tablets in terms of performance, but it's enough for basic functions like browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming shows. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite's 8.7-inch display featuring 1340 x 800 resolution is large enough so that you can see all the details, but still compact to keep the tablet portable.

Read more