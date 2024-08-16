Last chance to score 50% off this 17-inch HP student laptop

Among the many back-to-school laptop deals happening at the moment, there’s a particularly attractive one from HP. Right now, you can buy a HP 17-inch laptop for $420 instead of $850. Saving $430 is just the kind of deal we all like to see from the HP back-to-school-sale and is sure to be very popular for anyone looking for a new laptop before heading back to class. If that sounds like you, keep reading and we’ll take you through what it has to offer. It’s sure to rival even what the Amazon back-to-school sale has to offer.

Why you should buy the HP 17-inch laptop

HP is one of the best laptop brands around. This particular model has a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1334U processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The bigger highlight in every sense of the word is its 17.3-inch HD+ screen with 1600 x 900 resolution and 250 nits of brightness. The extra screen space compared to the usual 15-inch displays we’d see in this price range is perfect if you want a desktop replacement without having to spend a fortune. It means plenty of extra room while you work or juggle multiple windows.

This won’t be one of the best laptops in terms of performance, but it has some thoughtful features. That includes an enlarged clickpad along with a lift-hinge design so you can feel more comfortable as you type up documents. The keyboard also has a numeric keypad which is handy when dealing with a lot of numbers. There’s also HP Fast Charge support so you can get up to 50% charge in just 45 minutes.

Other convenient extras include a HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones, dual speakers, and a screen-to-body ratio of 84%. This may not be an exceptional laptop but it’s certainly reliable.

Usually $850, this HP 17-inch laptop is currently down to $420 at HP. The $430 discount is big, even while seeing what the likes of the Walmart back-to-school sale and Best Buy back-to-school sale are offering. Check it out now as it’s likely to end sooner rather than later.