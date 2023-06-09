 Skip to main content
HP 72 hour flash sale: Get this 17-inch laptop for just $330

Jennifer Allen
By
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

One of the cheapest 17-inch laptop deals today comes courtesy of the HP 72-hour flash sale. Available right now, you can buy a HP 17-inch laptop for just $330 saving you $170 off the regular price of $500. While this isn’t exactly a high-spec system, if you simply need a laptop with as large a screen as possible, it’ll do the job. It’s well-suited for taking to school with you or for basic work at home too. As mentioned, the HP sale is only for a limited time only so if it appeals, you may wish to hit the buy button sooner rather than later.

Why you should buy the HP 17-inch laptop

When on a budget, it’s extra smart to buy from one of the best laptop brands so you get value for money. This HP 17-inch laptop has the essentials. There’s an Intel N200 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. None of that is incredibly remarkable but at this price, you could end up seeing eMMC storage over SSD so that’s a nice small advantage.

More importantly, unlike many of the other best budget laptops around, this laptop offers a hefty 17-inch HD+ screen with a resolution of 1600 x 900. 250 nits of brightness is a little basic but it’s great to have so much extra room for juggling windows and working effectively. You also gain an HP True Vision 720p HD webcam with integrated dual array digital microphones along with dual speakers. The keyboard also features a numeric keypad which could be very useful depending on your working needs. Fast Charge support ensures you can gain 50% in 45 minutes working out as a pretty useful extra.

While this laptop won’t rival the very best laptops, it serves a purpose. This HP 17-inch laptop is a good bet for a student who needs to keep costs down and simply wants to work on the move or stream their favorite shows. It’s also good for occasional work practices or simply having a bigger screen at home than your phone can provide.

Usually priced at $500, the HP 17-inch laptop is down to $330 for a limited time only at HP. Part of HP’s 72-hour flash sale, it’s only around for a matter of hours so if it appeals, don’t forget to buy it before the sale ends.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience.
Best 17-inch laptop deals: Get a large laptop from just $330
Dell XPS 17 9370 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

If you're planning to buy a new laptop but you want the biggest screen possible, you should be looking at 17-inch laptop deals. This is the largest size for most of the best laptop brands, and it's going to make editing documents, watching streaming content, browsing the internet, and playing video games very easy on the eyes because of the additional digital real estate. It's expected that 17-inch laptops will be more expensive than their smaller counterparts, but fortunately, there are offers that will let you enjoy discounts, and we've rounded up some of the best of them right here. It's highly recommended that you push through with your purchase for any of these as soon as possible though, because we're not sure how long stocks will last.
HP Laptop 17t -- $330, was $500

Here's one of the most affordable laptop deals if you want a 17-inch screen -- the HP Laptop 17t, which features a 17.3-inch display with HD+ resolution. It's not going to challenge the best laptops in terms of performance, but it's got what it takes to carry out basic functions with its Intel N200 processor and Intel UHD Graphics. It also packs 8GB of RAM, which is considered by our guide on how much RAM do you need as a good starting point for laptops. The HP Laptop 17t also comes with a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, so it's ready for use right after unboxing.

Read more
HP is having a big sale on some of its best laptops, from just $270
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

For anyone looking for great laptop deals, look no further than HP right now. The popular manufacturer has a huge sale of all kinds of laptops. That includes deep discounts on budget-priced devices that are ideal for taking to class, right up to gaming laptops and super-stylish 2-in-1 laptops. Whatever your budget or expectations, there's something here for you. Let's take a deeper look at how you can save.
HP 14-inch laptop -- $270, was $450

Ideal for a student on a tight budget and simply in need of a laptop for typing up reports or taking notes, the HP 14-inch laptop is far from fast but it's competent. It has an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. It'll run Windows 11 Home well enough with its 14-inch HD screen giving you sufficient room to work on. There's also a HP True Vision 720p HD webcam for taking video calls along with HP Fast Charge support so you can recharge quickly.

Read more
One of HP’s best student laptops is $230 off today
hp pavilion pro 14 review plus front angled

Anyone looking for a cheap laptop that will easily handle Word documents, web browsers, movies and some light editing will appreciate today's deal at HP. The Pavilion 15T-EG300 laptop is $230 off, bringing the total to just $370. It's not one of the best laptops out there, but it can hold its own against some of the best budget laptops. This deal has been around since Memorial Day, so it will probably stay here until it sells out -- but that could be at any minute.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion 15T-EG300 laptop
The HP Pavilion is a great laptop for students looking to get a head start on savings and studies over the summer. It’s up there with several of the best laptops for college, and it has a large, 15.6-inch Full HD display that’s great for both taking notes in class and watching movies on the weekend. Dual speakers by Bang & Olufsen chip in for the show as well. Because this is a larger-sized laptop, it can house a larger battery. In most cases you’ll get a full day of use with this laptop, and fast charging technology will get you to a 50% charge in just 45 minutes. HP is among our best laptop brands as well, so you know you’re getting a computer that can last.

Read more