HP 72 hour flash sale: Get this 17-inch laptop for just $330

One of the cheapest 17-inch laptop deals today comes courtesy of the HP 72-hour flash sale. Available right now, you can buy a HP 17-inch laptop for just $330 saving you $170 off the regular price of $500. While this isn’t exactly a high-spec system, if you simply need a laptop with as large a screen as possible, it’ll do the job. It’s well-suited for taking to school with you or for basic work at home too. As mentioned, the HP sale is only for a limited time only so if it appeals, you may wish to hit the buy button sooner rather than later.

Why you should buy the HP 17-inch laptop

When on a budget, it’s extra smart to buy from one of the best laptop brands so you get value for money. This HP 17-inch laptop has the essentials. There’s an Intel N200 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. None of that is incredibly remarkable but at this price, you could end up seeing eMMC storage over SSD so that’s a nice small advantage.

More importantly, unlike many of the other best budget laptops around, this laptop offers a hefty 17-inch HD+ screen with a resolution of 1600 x 900. 250 nits of brightness is a little basic but it’s great to have so much extra room for juggling windows and working effectively. You also gain an HP True Vision 720p HD webcam with integrated dual array digital microphones along with dual speakers. The keyboard also features a numeric keypad which could be very useful depending on your working needs. Fast Charge support ensures you can gain 50% in 45 minutes working out as a pretty useful extra.

While this laptop won’t rival the very best laptops, it serves a purpose. This HP 17-inch laptop is a good bet for a student who needs to keep costs down and simply wants to work on the move or stream their favorite shows. It’s also good for occasional work practices or simply having a bigger screen at home than your phone can provide.

Usually priced at $500, the HP 17-inch laptop is down to $330 for a limited time only at HP.

