HP frequently has great laptop deals for anyone on a tight budget but in need of good quality. Right now, it has an HP 17-inch laptop for just $280 so you save $220 off the regular price of $500. Ideally suited for a student on a budget or someone who needs a laptop for occasional use rather than a powerhouse, let’s take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the HP 17-inch laptop

With HP being one of the best laptop brands around, you get decent quality for the price, even if that price is low. With this HP 17-inch laptop, you get an AMD Athlon Gold processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. That’s basic stuff that won’t compete with the very best laptops but it’ll do the job well enough for anyone who needs something basic for typing up documents or browsing online.

Of course, one thing that helps the HP 17-inch laptop a lot is its 17-inch screen. It might only be a HD+ display but it has a 1600 x 900 resolution and the 17.3-inch panel means there’s plenty of room to see what you’re doing. There’s also 250 nits of brightness along with BrightView technology. Thanks to the extra size, you also get an enlarged clickpad which is useful for moving around on screen plus the keyboard has a full numeric pad as well. To further help with easing any strain on your wrists, the HP 17-inch laptop has a lift-hinge design so the keyboard is elevated and provides you with a more natural typing angle.

Other useful features of the HP 17-inch laptop include HP Fast Charge so you can get back up to 50% power in just 45 minutes. There’s also an HP True Vision 720p HD webcam with integrated dual array digital microphones, while the display has a screen-to-body ratio of 84% which is pretty good for the price.

A good option for those on a tight budget and still in need of a Windows-based laptop, this HP 17-inch laptop is a pretty good deal. It normally costs $500 but right now, you can buy it from HP for $280 so you save a huge $220 off the regular price. Making it far more appealing than usual, check it out now if you need something cheap yet effective.

