This HP business laptop with Copilot is over $900 off

A HP 250 G9 laptop on a white background.
HP has one of the better laptop deals available today: You can buy the HP 250 G9 Notebook PC directly from HP for $629. It normally costs $1,593, so you’re saving a massive $964 with this deal. A good option for someone heading back to school or looking for a laptop for working from home, we’re here to tell you all about it before the deal ends very soon.

Why you should buy the HP 250 G9 Notebook PC

The HP 250 G9 Notebook PC has all the core specs you could need for most everyday tasks. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U processor along with 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. There’s also a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 250 nits of brightness and anti-glare properties. It’s all the hardware you like to see at this price point, even if it won’t exactly be pushing for a place among the best laptops.

Above the screen is a basic but useful 720p HD webcam, and there are dual stereo speakers and dual array microphones for when you take video calls or you’re watching a show. There’s also AI-based noise reduction to improve the picture quality. A full-size keyboard with numeric keypad is always good to see too, as many laptops omit the ever so convenient keypad. That’s much of the thinking behind the HP 250 G9: While it lacks some exciting extras, it’s as reliable as you’d expect from one of the best laptop brands.

Designed to be thin and lightweight, the HP 250 has Copilot built-in thanks to Windows 11, which is a fun extra. Essentially, the HP 250 G9 is ideal for someone looking for an inexpensive laptop that covers all the basics.

Normally, the HP 250 G9 Notebook PC costs $1,593 but right now, you can buy it for just $629 which makes it much more appealing. It’s available now directly from HP. Check it out now before you miss out on the huge saving.

