One of the best monitor deals today is an incredibly limited one. Over at HP, you can buy the HP 32-inch M32fw Full HD monitor for just $195 saving you $105 off the regular price of $300. This is a fantastic deal on a large monitor that’s sure to enhance your home office experience. There are only 100 units available at this price though so you’re going to need to be super quick to snag it. Either hit the buy button below or read on for our quick look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the HP 32-inch M32fw Full HD Monitor

While this monitor may not feature in our look at the best monitors, the HP 32-inch M32fw Full HD monitor is still worth considering for most home setups. It has all the essentials you could need such as 99% sRGB color gamut for enhanced color depth, as well as AMD FreeSynch technology. It also has a 75Hz refresh rate that cuts down on any blur effect while scrolling quickly and could even be a little helpful while gaming too

There’s also HP Eye Ease with EyeSafe certification so there’s an always-on blue light filter without the yellow shift you can get with other low blue light emission-based monitors. Anti-glare properties also help here. A Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 means you have plenty of space to see what you’re doing so if you’re the type of person who needs to have multiple windows open, this is a perfect size. There’s also 300 nits of brightness and a contrast ratio of 3,000:1.

All this technology is packed into a 32-inch monitor that also doesn’t take up any more room than it needs to. It has an innovative cable management system to help keep your desk tidier. It also offers three-sided micro-edge bezels so you can see more of the screen and less plastic, plus it means this is a perfect monitor to put side-by-side for anyone seeking a dual monitor setup.

Well-designed in many ways, this HP 32-inch fM32fw Full HD monitor is normally $300, but right now at HP, it’s down to $195. Only 100 units are available at this price so you’re going to need to be fast to make sure you don’t miss out. Hit the buy button now to save $105 on a great bet.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations