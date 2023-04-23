 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

HP’s 72-hour sale ends today: don’t miss these 7 laptop deals

Albert Bassili
By

If you’ve wanted to pick up a new laptop for a while now and yet haven’t found a good sale, you’re in luck! We’re in the last few hours of HP’s mega sale on laptops, so now is a great time to grab one, whether you want something budget-oriented for work or a high-end gaming rig. So, let’s look at the best deals on HP’s site, and while you’re at it, be sure to check out these other laptop deals for some great general laptops or, if you want something for gaming, these excellent gaming laptop deals.

HP Laptop 14z-fq000 — $250, was $430,

A 14-inch HP laptop powered by Windows 11.

If you’re looking for a nice budget-oriented laptop for school or work, you can’t go wrong with this 14-inch model from HP. It comes with an AMD 3020e CPU, which is a reasonable entry-level processor, although if you can afford it, upgrading to the AMD Athlon Silver 3050U for an extra $20 would be a significant quality-of-life upgrade. As for RAM, you get 8GBs, a surprisingly good amount for a budget laptop, so you won’t constantly be dealing with it slowing down for having a couple of apps and tabs open. Storage is admittedly a bit on the smaller side at 128GBs, although you can always upgrade that too or grab one of these external hard drive deals for a little bit of extra functionality.

HP Laptop 17t-cn300 — $330, was $500

If 14 inches is too small for you, then you’re in luck because HP offers this great 17-inch HP laptop with a bit more power behind it. For starters, you get the slightly more powerful Intel N200, although, again, we encourage you to grab the Intel Core i3-N305 upgrade if you can swing it; it’s not a must. RAM is the same at 8GBs, but storage is a bit bigger at 256GB, so you may not have to rely on an external hard drive, which is a big plus. Finally, it’s also worth upgrading the 1600 x 900 resolution to 1920 x 1080 since having FHD will be a significant improvement, especially if you want to use this laptop to watch shows or films!

Related

HP Chromebook x360 — $370, was $550

HP Chromebook x360

Of course, if you’re willing to part ways with Windows and work with Chrome OS instead, a Chromebook is an excellent alternative to a typical laptop. One big advantage of going with the HP Chromebook x360 is that it’s convertible and has a touchscreen, which is great if you want something that can function like a tablet. In terms of specs, you get a MediaTek Kompanio 1200, which is a budget mobile CPU, and 4GB of RAM. There’s also 128GB of internal storage, which you can upgrade to 256GB for $30, which is likely worth it if you don’t have any other external storage.

HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 — $550, was $800

HP Pavilion x360 14 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

If you’re willing to pay a little extra, the HP Pavilion X360 comes with a surprisingly powerful Intel Core i5-1235U, a mid-range CPU that gives you a lot more leeway for productivity and editing work. Sadly for the price tag, there is no onboard GPU, but it does come with the integrated Iris Xe Graphics so you can get away with a bit of casual gaming. Besides that, it comes with a surprisingly reasonable 256GB of storage, which you can upgrade several times up to 1TB, and you get 8GB of RAM, which will likely be more than enough for most folks who want a mid-range laptop for work or school.

Victus by HP Gaming Laptop — $1,000, was $1,300

The HP Victus 15 gaming laptop against a white backdrop.

Gaming laptops have come a long way in the past few years when they used to be really bulky. Nowadays, laptops like the HP Victus 15 are slim and sleek while still having a lot of great specs under the hood, such as the RTX 3050, an entry-level mobile GPU that will let you play most modern games, although with some sacrifices to graphics quality. In fact, we encourage you to upgrade to the RTX 3050 Ti for an extra $40, as it will at least give you an extra leg up. As for the CPU, you get the mid-to-high-end Intel Core i7-12700H, which will not only let you handle most games that like to eat up CPU power but also handle most productivity tasks. Luckily, HP includes 16GBs of RAM, which is a huge plus if you’re a power user, and the 1TB of storage will likely be enough for quite some time. We also appreciate that, while the screen only runs FHD, it also has a refresh rate of 144Hz, which is great for shooters and competitive gaming.

OMEN Laptop 16 — $1,200, was $1,540

The HP Omen 16.1-inch gaming laptop with the Omen logo on the screen.

Of course, if you want something with a little bit more bite, you can’t go wrong with HP’s OMEN 16 laptop, which comes with the more powerful RTX 3060 and a superior 16.1-inch screen that runs the 16:10 aspect ratio. That means you’ll have to make fewer compromises with graphics, and if you want to do some graphic design, the GPU and screen can support that since the latter can do up to 100% of sRGB. As for the CPU, you get a similarly powerful and slightly more efficient AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and 16GB of the more powerful DDR5 RAM, which is a huge plus. As for storage, you get a respectable 1TB SSD, which is fantastic for gaming. Overall, if you can afford the extra $200, it’s worth grabbing this OMEN 16 rather than the Vitcus 15.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 — $1,200, was $1,550

The HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 displaying Windows 11.

The final entry on the list is an upgraded version of the HP Spectre X360, with the main difference being the whopping 3000 x 2000 resolution OLED screen that’s also touch-enabled. Not only that, but it has HDR and a peak non-HDR brightness of 400nits, and the ability to cover 100% of DCI-P3, which is very impressive, to say the least. Besides that, it comes with an Intel Core i7-1255U, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, all of which are very respectable. The only thing we wish we could see on this is a discrete GPU so that folks can play games and do graphics work on the screen, but besides that omission, it’s a great laptop all around for work and entertainment.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer

Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and now Digital Trends. Of course, he is also generally a tech nerd, so if it’s tech-related, he’s probably heard of it, wanted to buy it, or bought it even though he probably shouldn’t have.

Forget the Dell XPS 13: HP’s best laptop is $350 off in its spring sale
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

The Dell XPS 13 may sit on top of our best laptops, but here's a more versatile alternative to consider -- the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop, our pick for the best HP laptop that's currently $350 off in HP's spring sale. The discount bring its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,250, for one of the top laptop deals that you can shop right now. We're not sure how much time is left on this offer as stocks are probably selling out quickly, so grab the offer while you still can.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop
If you need a device that can handle multitasking between several apps, you can't go wrong with the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop. It's powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, with 8GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need considers as a good starting point for a laptop. Windows 11 Home is pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD, and it comes with the HP True Vision 5MP IR camera with integrated dual-array digital microphones for participating in video calls.

Read more
HP spring sale drops the price of this 17-inch laptop to $300
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

If you can't afford to spend much but still desperately need a new laptop, the HP spring sale has one of the better laptop deals around right now. Today, you can buy a HP 17-inch laptop for $300 instead of $500. Being able to save $200, buy a laptop for only $300 and still benefit from a 17-inch screen is a fairly rare thing. While this is far from a speedy system, it covers all the basics and could be ideal if you need more screen space. Let's take a quick look at it before the sale ends.

Why you should buy the HP 17z Laptop
This HP 17-inch laptop won't wow you with performance. It has an AMD Athlon Gold processor along with 8GB of memory so it can handle basic tasks but nothing too demanding. It's more like the kind of spec we see from Chromebooks but this system is running Windows 11 Home. Fortunately, it has 128GB of SSD storage which is just what you need for running Windows 11 Home and installing a few apps but potentially saving your most important files via the cloud. Sure, this won't rival the best laptops but it's well-made.

Read more
HP spring sale 2023: 6 unmissable laptop deals, from $240
The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop on a desk.

Shoppers on the hunt for a new laptop are in luck because all kinds of devices are going for low prices in HP's spring sale. From Chromebook deals to gaming laptop deals, there's something from HP for you, though you may have to wade through a long list of offers to find what you're looking for. You may spend too much time if you'll be browsing through all of the discounts though, so to help you choose quickly, we've rounded up our six favorite laptop deals from its ongoing sale.
HP Chromebook 14a -- $240, was $310

The HP Chromebook 14a exemplifies the Chromebook versus laptop debate, as it's an affordable device that promises smooth performance with Google's Chrome OS. It's powered by the Intel Celeron N4120 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, which are more than enough to handle basic functions such as browsing the internet and typing documents. The HP Chromebook 14a also comes with a 14-inch screen with HD resolution, and a 64GB eMMC that's supported by cloud storage.

Read more