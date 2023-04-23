If you’ve wanted to pick up a new laptop for a while now and yet haven’t found a good sale, you’re in luck! We’re in the last few hours of HP’s mega sale on laptops, so now is a great time to grab one, whether you want something budget-oriented for work or a high-end gaming rig. So, let’s look at the best deals on HP’s site, and while you’re at it, be sure to check out these other laptop deals for some great general laptops or, if you want something for gaming, these excellent gaming laptop deals.

HP Laptop 14z-fq000 — $250, was $430,

If you’re looking for a nice budget-oriented laptop for school or work, you can’t go wrong with this 14-inch model from HP. It comes with an AMD 3020e CPU, which is a reasonable entry-level processor, although if you can afford it, upgrading to the AMD Athlon Silver 3050U for an extra $20 would be a significant quality-of-life upgrade. As for RAM, you get 8GBs, a surprisingly good amount for a budget laptop, so you won’t constantly be dealing with it slowing down for having a couple of apps and tabs open. Storage is admittedly a bit on the smaller side at 128GBs, although you can always upgrade that too or grab one of these external hard drive deals for a little bit of extra functionality.

HP Laptop 17t-cn300 — $330, was $500

If 14 inches is too small for you, then you’re in luck because HP offers this great 17-inch HP laptop with a bit more power behind it. For starters, you get the slightly more powerful Intel N200, although, again, we encourage you to grab the Intel Core i3-N305 upgrade if you can swing it; it’s not a must. RAM is the same at 8GBs, but storage is a bit bigger at 256GB, so you may not have to rely on an external hard drive, which is a big plus. Finally, it’s also worth upgrading the 1600 x 900 resolution to 1920 x 1080 since having FHD will be a significant improvement, especially if you want to use this laptop to watch shows or films!

HP Chromebook x360 — $370, was $550

Of course, if you’re willing to part ways with Windows and work with Chrome OS instead, a Chromebook is an excellent alternative to a typical laptop. One big advantage of going with the HP Chromebook x360 is that it’s convertible and has a touchscreen, which is great if you want something that can function like a tablet. In terms of specs, you get a MediaTek Kompanio 1200, which is a budget mobile CPU, and 4GB of RAM. There’s also 128GB of internal storage, which you can upgrade to 256GB for $30, which is likely worth it if you don’t have any other external storage.

HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 — $550, was $800

If you’re willing to pay a little extra, the HP Pavilion X360 comes with a surprisingly powerful Intel Core i5-1235U, a mid-range CPU that gives you a lot more leeway for productivity and editing work. Sadly for the price tag, there is no onboard GPU, but it does come with the integrated Iris Xe Graphics so you can get away with a bit of casual gaming. Besides that, it comes with a surprisingly reasonable 256GB of storage, which you can upgrade several times up to 1TB, and you get 8GB of RAM, which will likely be more than enough for most folks who want a mid-range laptop for work or school.

Victus by HP Gaming Laptop — $1,000, was $1,300

Gaming laptops have come a long way in the past few years when they used to be really bulky. Nowadays, laptops like the HP Victus 15 are slim and sleek while still having a lot of great specs under the hood, such as the RTX 3050, an entry-level mobile GPU that will let you play most modern games, although with some sacrifices to graphics quality. In fact, we encourage you to upgrade to the RTX 3050 Ti for an extra $40, as it will at least give you an extra leg up. As for the CPU, you get the mid-to-high-end Intel Core i7-12700H, which will not only let you handle most games that like to eat up CPU power but also handle most productivity tasks. Luckily, HP includes 16GBs of RAM, which is a huge plus if you’re a power user, and the 1TB of storage will likely be enough for quite some time. We also appreciate that, while the screen only runs FHD, it also has a refresh rate of 144Hz, which is great for shooters and competitive gaming.

OMEN Laptop 16 — $1,200, was $1,540

Of course, if you want something with a little bit more bite, you can’t go wrong with HP’s OMEN 16 laptop, which comes with the more powerful RTX 3060 and a superior 16.1-inch screen that runs the 16:10 aspect ratio. That means you’ll have to make fewer compromises with graphics, and if you want to do some graphic design, the GPU and screen can support that since the latter can do up to 100% of sRGB. As for the CPU, you get a similarly powerful and slightly more efficient AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and 16GB of the more powerful DDR5 RAM, which is a huge plus. As for storage, you get a respectable 1TB SSD, which is fantastic for gaming. Overall, if you can afford the extra $200, it’s worth grabbing this OMEN 16 rather than the Vitcus 15.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 — $1,200, was $1,550

The final entry on the list is an upgraded version of the HP Spectre X360, with the main difference being the whopping 3000 x 2000 resolution OLED screen that’s also touch-enabled. Not only that, but it has HDR and a peak non-HDR brightness of 400nits, and the ability to cover 100% of DCI-P3, which is very impressive, to say the least. Besides that, it comes with an Intel Core i7-1255U, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, all of which are very respectable. The only thing we wish we could see on this is a discrete GPU so that folks can play games and do graphics work on the screen, but besides that omission, it’s a great laptop all around for work and entertainment.

