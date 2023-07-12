 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

HP just slashed the price of this all-in-one PC to under $500

Aaron Mamiit
By

For a clutter-free and spacious workstation, you should be looking for desktop computer deals involving an all-in-one PC. Here’s one that you should consider — the HP All-in-One 24, which is currently on sale with a $310 discount from HP that pulls its price down to just $490 from its original price of $800. You won’t always see retailers selling a dependable all-in-one PC for less than $500, so you wouldn’t want to miss this bargain as there’s no telling when you’ll get another chance at it.

Why you should buy the HP All-in-One 24

The HP All-in-One 24, like all of the best all-in-one computers, combines a CPU and a monitor in a single package, for the purpose of cutting down on the cables that are necessary for a traditional desktop computer setup, and to reduce the space that it takes up on your desk. The HP All-in-One 24 features a 23.8-inch Full HD display with narrow bezels on three sides to minimize distractions, and dual speakers at the bottom with decent audio output for when you’re playing music or watching streaming content.

In terms of performance, the HP All-in-One 24 isn’t as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best desktop computers. However, it’s more than enough for basic functions like doing online research, making presentations, and typing documents with its AMD Ryzen 3 5425U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It’s ready for use right after plugging it in and turning it on as it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD. The all-in-one PC comes with a wired keyboard and mouse combo, but you can buy a wireless keyboard and wireless mouse so that the only cable that you’ll need is its power cord.

Related

The HP All-in-One 24 will be able to keep up with your daily activities and give you back a lot of desk space, all for an affordable price of $490 in one of the best all-in-one PC deals that you can shop today. You’ll be pocketing savings of $310 on the all-in-one PC’s sticker price of $800, but you’ll have to act fast if you want it because there’s limited stock available for this machine. It’s not enough to add the HP All-in-One 24 to your cart — check out immediately to secure your unit for this bargain price and have it delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Is that an iMac? This 27-inch Dell all-in-one PC is $400 off today
Dell Inspiron 27 7000 All-in-one (2017) Review

Let's not beat around the keyboard, there are a ton of Prime Day deals available to shop, as we speak -- or as you read rather. From smart home tech and audio gear to laptops, desktops, and anything between, you have a lot of choices to make. But if you're after an iMac, or an all-in-one computer, have we got a treat for you. Dell is offering the Inspiron 27 All-in-One desktop computer at a $400 discount today. All said and done, its yours for $850, instead of its normal $1,250 price point. If you love the iMac design, you'll love this. Everything is tucked neatly inside the monitor or display leaving you lots of open space on your desk. Check out more about it below, or grab it before the deal is gone, the choice is yours.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 27
Okay, so it's running Windows 11 Home and not Apple's Mac operating system, so if you prefer the Mac ecosystem, that might disappoint you. But the design is top notch, and this thing is an absolute beauty. You might also be curious to see some of the other all-in-one PC deals that are available.

Read more
Best Buy just slashed the price of 92 gaming headsets
The Corsair Void RGB Elite gaming headphones on a rack next to a gaming PC.

If you live in the city and in a crowded apartment building, then you know the value of having a good pair of headphones to block out all the noise while you game. Well, if you've been looking for an upgrade or just want to grab something new, there are a lot of great Prime Day deals across the board. Everything from the best gaming headsets to the best PS5 headsets has some sort of discount on them, and you can get something reasonably good for just $23, which is great. While we've done our best to pick the best deals from budget to high-end, it's always worth checking out the full sale by clicking the link below.

What you should shop for from the Prime Day Best Buy sale on gaming headsets
To start us off, we have the great budget-friendly Logitech G332 Wired, which is going for

Read more
Hurry — The HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is $550 off right now
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

A strategy I always recommend for shopping the flood of amazing Prime Day deals floating around, including some incredible Prime Day laptop deals, is to compare prices and specifications across several retailers -- not just Amazon. It's easy to look at one listing, get caught up in the excitement, and impulse buy, but you always want to shop around because you may find great prices elsewhere. Take this HP Spectre X360 2-in-1 laptop deal, for example, available today at HP. You can save $550 right now and get a convertible 2-in-1 laptop for just $1,099 -- instead of its normal $1,650 price tag. You'll notice right away that it has some pretty powerful specs compared to a model you might find elsewhere. Let's take a closer look to explore what we mean by that exactly.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre X360

Read more