For a clutter-free and spacious workstation, you should be looking for desktop computer deals involving an all-in-one PC. Here’s one that you should consider — the HP All-in-One 24, which is currently on sale with a $310 discount from HP that pulls its price down to just $490 from its original price of $800. You won’t always see retailers selling a dependable all-in-one PC for less than $500, so you wouldn’t want to miss this bargain as there’s no telling when you’ll get another chance at it.

Why you should buy the HP All-in-One 24

The HP All-in-One 24, like all of the best all-in-one computers, combines a CPU and a monitor in a single package, for the purpose of cutting down on the cables that are necessary for a traditional desktop computer setup, and to reduce the space that it takes up on your desk. The HP All-in-One 24 features a 23.8-inch Full HD display with narrow bezels on three sides to minimize distractions, and dual speakers at the bottom with decent audio output for when you’re playing music or watching streaming content.

In terms of performance, the HP All-in-One 24 isn’t as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best desktop computers. However, it’s more than enough for basic functions like doing online research, making presentations, and typing documents with its AMD Ryzen 3 5425U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It’s ready for use right after plugging it in and turning it on as it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD. The all-in-one PC comes with a wired keyboard and mouse combo, but you can buy a wireless keyboard and wireless mouse so that the only cable that you’ll need is its power cord.

The HP All-in-One 24 will be able to keep up with your daily activities and give you back a lot of desk space, all for an affordable price of $490 in one of the best all-in-one PC deals that you can shop today. You’ll be pocketing savings of $310 on the all-in-one PC’s sticker price of $800, but you’ll have to act fast if you want it because there’s limited stock available for this machine. It’s not enough to add the HP All-in-One 24 to your cart — check out immediately to secure your unit for this bargain price and have it delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

