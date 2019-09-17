HP introduced a new laptop this week that offers, among other things, an optional 1000-nit display.

HP’s new addition is known as the Elite Dragonfly, and according to the manufacturer’s datasheet on the newly minted notebook PC, it appears to be geared toward customers who work on the go. The laptop itself seems to be designed to emphasize productivity, rather than on making the most of your off-hours.

When it comes to the Elite Dragonfly’s display, it’s expected to come in three configurations, all of which are 13.3 inches. There’s a full HD IPS eDP display with 400 nits, a full HD IPS eDP display with an “integrated privacy screen” and 1000 nits, and a 4K IPS eDP display with 550 nits. The first two display options offer a 1920 x 1080 resolution. The third option features a 3840 x 2160 resolution.

Beyond the display, the Elite Dragonfly is also expected to offer features such as Intel processors that max out at an eighth-generation Core i7 processor, a maximum of 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of solid-state drive storage, four stereo speakers, a Microsoft Precision touchpad, and a 720p HD webcam.

What makes it more of a work-and-no-play, ultra-portable laptop are features like HP WorkWell, support for “gigabit-class 4G LTE wireless broadband technology,” and the fact that its weight starts at 2.2 pounds. HP WorkWell is a feature that offers up productivity and health tips to help “coach” its customers into developing healthier work habits.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Elite Dragonfly isn’t the only new product HP announced this week. In fact, HP unveiled not one, but two new curved monitors as well: the S430c and the E344c. The S430c is a curved ultrawide monitor that features a 43.4-inch 4K UHD display, a pop-up/ retractable webcam, 350 nits, and an embedded microphone. The E344c is a 34-inch curved monitor with WQHD resolution, a low blue light mode, and an adjustable height of up to 150 mm.

The Elite Dragonfly laptop is slated to be available beginning October 25 with a starting price of $1,549. The S430c ultrawide curved monitor has an expected release date of November 4 and will cost $999. The E344c curved monitor is slated to be released on October 7 and will cost $599.

Editors' Recommendations