HP’s new 2-in-1 laptop packs a 3K OLED touchscreen

HP just unveiled three new laptops during its yearly HP Imagine event, and if you use your laptop for work, there’s plenty to be interested in. The most eye-catching offering of the trio is the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip, which is a 2-in-1 laptop with a 3K OLED touchscreen. There are two more laptops for professionals, and HP ticks the box for Qualcomm, Intel, and AMD enthusiasts, as the three laptops come with different CPUs.

Let’s start with the OmniBook Ultra Flip. This is a 14-inch convertible laptop that comes equipped with Intel’s latest Lunar Lake processors, offering up to the Core 9 Ultra 288V with eight cores and eight threads and a maximum clock speed of 5.1GHz. The lowest variant sports the Ultra 5 226V, which also has eight cores and eight threads, but it only boosts up to 4.5GHz. All variants come with integrated Intel Arc graphics, and while the top two chips get the 16GB version, the less premium offerings come with the 8GB version.

Recommended Videos

HP has decked out all its new laptops with new high-speed soldered RAM of the LPDDR5X variety, and this applies to the entire stack. The frequencies go up to 8,533MT/s — an impressive feat for a laptop. The OmniBook Ultra Flip also comes with an up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Outside of the fresh specs, the OmniBook Ultra’s biggest selling point appears to be the screen. This is a 2-in-1, meaning that it can be used in laptop, tablet, and tent modes, and the combination of a touchscreen with inking and a haptic touchpad should make this a good option for creatives. The 3K OLED display plays into that. HP also promises to deliver up to 20 hours of battery life for this model.

Moving on, HP is also introducing a pair of EliteBooks: The EliteBook Ultra and the EliteBook X. While the OmniBook Flip is aimed at freelancers and creatives, the EliteBooks are mobile workstations for people who work on the go. There are a few differences between the two laptops.

The EliteBook Ultra is a 14-inch Qualcomm-based laptop, running on either the Snapdragon X Plus or the Snapdragon X Elite, with eight and 12 cores, respectively. The memory configurations are either 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5X-8533 RAM. The display is a 2,240 x 1,400 white LED (WLED) with up to 400 nits of brightness, and you get to choose whether you want a touchscreen or not. This model cranks the battery life up to 26 hours for both the eight-core and the 12-core Snapdragon variants, but is light on storage, with an up to 1TB SSD.

Lastly, the EliteBook X switches lanes to AMD, sporting what HP refers to as “next-generation AMD Ryzen Pro processors” without naming any specific models. The EliteBook X comes with a 14-inch, 1,920 x 1,200 display with a brightness of up to 400 nits, and the top configuration offers a 120Hz refresh rate, a touchscreen, and a bright OLED panel.

As far as memory goes, this model packs the most, with up to 64GB of LPDDR5X-8000 RAM. You can also get an up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD. The battery life is unclear here, but the laptop comes with a four-cell, 74.5 watt-hour polymer battery.

The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip is available right now, starting at $1,500 and up based on the configuration of your choosing. The HP EliteBook X will arrive in December, though the pricing wasn’t revealed at this time. Finally, the EliteBook Ultra is still yet to receive a release date and pricing.