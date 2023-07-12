 Skip to main content
This HP Chromebook is discounted from $290 to $180 for Prime Day

The 2022 release of the HP Chromebook 14a, with apps on the screen.

Are this year’s Prime Day laptop deals not that exciting for you? If you still need a new device but you’re on a tight budget, you may want to look at the HP Chromebook 14a, which is available from Amazon for just $180 following a $110 discount on its original price of $290. It’s not going to blow you away with its specifications, but it’s a dependable device that will accompany you through each day. You’re going to have to make the purchase as soon as you can if you’re interested though, as we’re not sure if the offer will remain available until the end of Prime Day deals.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook 14a

Our Chromebook versus laptop comparison says Chromebooks are great for daily use, including functions like checking email, browsing social media, and typing documents. Like the best Chromebooks, these are the kinds of tasks that the HP Chromebook 14a won’t have a problem dealing with. The device is powered by the Intel Celeron N4120 processor, ‎Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM — it doesn’t look like much, but with Google’s Chrome OS relying on web-based apps from the Google Play Store instead of installed software, it’s more than enough.

The HP Chromebook 14a features a 14-inch display with HD resolution, for a clear look at whatever you’re working on or watching, and a 64GB eMMC that will be supplemented by cloud storage on Google Drive. The HP Chromebook 14a will be able to accompany you through each day because it’s got a battery life of up to 14 hours, and with HP’s Fast Charge technology, it can go from zero to 50% of the full charge after being plugged in for just 45 minutes.

Amazon’s offer for the HP Chromebook 14a stands out among all of the Prime Day Chromebook deals that are available because of the value that it will provide. It’s already worth it at its sticker price of $290, so it’s steal at its discounted price from Amazon of $180. There’s no telling how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of the bargain though, because we’re not sure how many units of the HP Chromebook 14a are in Amazon’s stocks. To make sure that you get this Chromebook for cheap, you’ll need to complete the transaction right away.

