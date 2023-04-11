This 14-inch HP Chromebook just crashed to $159 at Best Buy

When the laptop deals that you’re seeing are still too expensive, shoppers are often recommended to check out Chromebook deals instead. You’ll come across offers like the HP Chromebook 14a for just $159, which is nearly half its original price of $299 after a $140 discount from Best Buy. The device is affordable and dependable, so chances are high that stocks will sell out quickly. You need to buy the Chromebook before that happens, because we’re not sure when this deal will return once it goes offline.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook 14a

The Chromebook versus laptop discussion begins with the operating system, as most people have concerns over switching from Microsoft’s Windows to Google’s Chrome OS. However, Chrome OS is what allows Chromebooks like the HP Chromebook 14a to go for very cheap. Since it’s an internet-dependent operating system, low-end components like the HP Chromebook 14a’s Intel Celeron N4120 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM still provide smooth performance, as there’s no installed software that slows down the machine. The Chromebook is only equipped with a 64GB eMMC, but that’s less of a limitation when there’s built-in support for cloud storage.

The HP Chromebook 14a comes with a 14-inch HD display and tuned stereo speakers to make it a decent entertainment device for watching streaming content, as well as the HP True Vision 720p HD camera with dual-array digital microphones to let you join online meetings and make video calls. HP promises up to 14 hours of battery life for the Chromebook, and when it needs recharging, HP’s Fast Charge technology will get its battery from zero to 50% after just 45 minutes of being plugged in.

If you can manage your expectations, students and work-from-home employees alike will boost their productivity with the HP Chromebook 14a. It already provides significant value for money at its sticker price of $299, so it’s definitely a steal for just $159 from Best Buy following a $140 discount. The offer may be gone as soon as tomorrow though, so there’s no time to think about it — purchase the HP Chromebook 14a for nearly half off while you still can.

