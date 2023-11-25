 Skip to main content
If you’re quick you can still save 50% on this HP Chromebook

Aaron Mamiit
By
The HP Chromebook 14a with a yellow and green wallpaper.
HP

There are some Chromebook Black Friday deals that are still available despite the end of the shopping holiday, including Best Buy’s 50% discount for the HP Chromebook 14a. The device is pretty well-liked with an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 stars from nearly 1,000 reviews, so we’re not sure why the $150 in savings on its original price of $300 can still be accessed online. If you want to get this Chromebook for a very affordable $150, you need to be quick with your purchase, and you have to do it right now.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook 14a

While there are powerful machines in this year’s Black Friday laptop deals, some people may just need a simple device for basic functions while on a tight budget. If you’re one of them, check out the HP Chromebook 14a. As a Chromebook, it runs on Google’s Chrome OS, which is essentially the Google Chrome browser that’s reworked into an operating system that heavily depends on web-based apps. This translates to low overhead, resulting in quick startups and snappy performance even with low-end components such as the HP Chromebook 14a’s Intel Celeron N4120 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM.

The HP Chromebook 14a features a 14-inch HD screen that keeps the device portable, so it’s easy to bring with you to the office or as you move between classes. The Chromebook can last up to 14 hours on a single charge, and it’s got a 64GB eMMC that you can supplement with cloud storage on Google Drive if you need more space for your documents.

Don't Miss:

Not all Best Buy Black Friday deals have ended, but you need to act fast if you want to take advantage of any of them because they may get taken down at any moment. That’s what you need to do with this offer for the HP Chromebook 14a, which is down to just $150 from $300 after a 50% discount. Black Friday deals are shifting into Cyber Monday, but we’re not sure if there will be another bargain for the HP Chromebook 14a, so if you’re interested in the device, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the transaction immediately.

