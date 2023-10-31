HP has one of the best early Black Friday deals for someone seeking a cheap Chromebook. Today, you can buy a HP Chromebook 14a for $200 saving $110 off the regular price of $310. One of the better Chromebook deals around, this is an ideal Chromebook for taking to class or for occasional use on the move. Here’s what else you might wish to know before you buy it.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook 14a

HP is one of the best laptop brands around and that means the HP Chromebook 14a is pretty reliable. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. As you can see, this isn’t a powerful laptop by any means but it’s dependable and fine for basic purposes.

It has a 14-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 along with 250 nits of brightness, 45% NTSC, and anti-glare properties. Alongside it is a HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones, while there are also dual speakers.

Sure, the screen isn’t amazing or even likely to rival the best Chromebooks but the HP Chromebook 14a is certainly stylish for the price. While it lacks a numeric keypad, the HP Chromebook 14a is sleek looking and appears pricier than it is. It also has useful features like a USB-C port with 10Gbps signalling rate for all your needs right down to hooking up an external display.

There’s also battery fast charge support so you can get up to 50% in just 45 minutes which makes it easy to keep on the move without worrying about low battery life. It’s those kind of features that makes the HP Chromebook 14a particularly well suited for students who need to take their Chromebook to class and on their travels.

The HP Chromebook 14a is usually priced at $310. At HP today, you can get it for a much more affordable price of $200 as part of its early Black Friday deals. A sweet saving of $110, this is one deal you definitely won’t want to miss out on. Hit the button below if you want to buy it and be sure to do so sooner rather than later as it’s liable to end soon.

