If nothing stands out among all the laptop deals that retailers are currently offering while you’re searching for your next device, why not try going for a Chromebook? Here’s an offer that may have you consider — the HP Chromebook 15a, original priced at $399, has its price slashed in half by Best Buy to just $199 after a $200 discount. Opportunities to get a Chromebook for this cheap don’t happen often, so if you’re interested, you’re going to have to complete the purchase before all of the other interested shoppers grab all the stocks.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook 15a

For those who aren’t too familiar with Chromebooks, you should check out our Chromebook versus laptop discussion. We explain that the primary difference of Chromebooks like the HP Chromebook 15a from Windows-based laptops is that they are powered by Google’s Chrome OS, an operating system that utilizes web-based apps and Android apps from the Google Play Store. With the lower overhead compared to laptops that need to install software, Chromebooks run fast even with cheaper components. That’s why the HP Chromebook 15a promises smoother performance even with just the Intel Celeron N200 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM.

The HP Chromebook 15a comes with a 64Gb eMMC, which isn’t limiting at all because you’ll have easy access to Google Drive for cloud storage. The Chromebook is also equipped with the HP True Vision HD camera so that you can join online meetings and initiate video calls, and HP Fast Charge technology that will replenish its battery from zero to 50% after just 45 minutes of being plugged in.

If you manage your expectations for the HP Chromebook 15a, you’ll be getting a device that will be worth your money, especially if you’re able to buy it while its price is down to just $199 from $399 after a $200 discount from Best Buy. You need to hurry though, because we’re pretty sure that stocks will sell out quickly as this is one of the top Chromebook deals in the market right now. If you’re interested in the HP Chromebook 15a but you only want to pay half-price, then you should add the device to your cart and check out as quick as you can.

