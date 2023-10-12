 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This HP 2-in-1 Chromebook is discounted from $329 to just $199

Albert Bassili
By
HP

It might not be obvious, but Chromebooks are a great alternative to a traditional Windows laptop; they don’t need as powerful specs under the hood, which means they can go for a much cheaper price than usual. That’s great if you’re looking for something that’s budget-friendly yet still functional, and we’re happy to say that, even though Prime Day is over, there are still some great Prime Day laptop deals on Chromebooks you can take advantage of. For example, this HP Chromebook X360 is pretty good, and while it usually goes for $329, it’s been heavily discounted down to $199 by Walmart.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook X360

HP

Probably one of the nicest features of the HP Chromebook X360 is the fact that its screen can hinge around 350 degrees, so you can use it as a tablet. With its 14-inch screen, it’s a good size for use as both a laptop and a table, and the screen is touch-enabled, so you don’t need to worry about a mouse and keyboard. That said, the screen’s resolution is only HD, so it won’t be as great for watching films or shows, which isn’t a dealbreaker if you just need something basic to get by. As for battery life, you’ll get around 12-13 hours from it, depending on your usage and how bright you set your screen, which isn’t bad at all for a budget-oriented device.

In terms of power, it runs an Intel Celeron N4020, which is admittedly an entry-level processor but more than enough to run ChromeOS, which is what you’d be using with a Chromebook and great if you’re already in the Google ecosystem. In fact, if you own an Android phone, you can take advantage of Instant Tethering, which connects your Chromebook to your Android phone and lets you unlock it remotely or send and receive messages, which is a neat feature. It has 4GB of RAM, which isn’t much, but the bigger problem might be the 64GB of storage that it comes with, so you’ll likely want to take a look at some of these external hard drive deals to help supplement the storage.

Related

All in all, the HP Chromebook X360 is an interesting device with a lot going for it, especially if you want a budget-oriented device for the basics. Even better, Walmart is discounting it down to $199, which makes it that much more accessible and adds a ton of value to the deal.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Even HP is having a Prime Day sale — its best 2-in-1 laptop is $450 off
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

A strategy I always recommend for shopping the flood of amazing Prime Day deals floating around, especially during Amazon's Prime Day Big Deal Days event in October, is to compare prices and specifications across several retailers -- not just Amazon. That may be challenging because there are so many incredible Prime Day laptop deals. It's easy to look at one listing, get caught up in the excitement, and impulse buy, but you always want to shop around because you may find great prices elsewhere. Take this HP Spectre X360 2-in-1 laptop deal, for example, available today at HP. You can save $450 right now and get a convertible 2-in-1 laptop for just $1,099 -- instead of its normal $1,550 price tag. You'll notice right away that it has some pretty powerful specs compared to a model you might find elsewhere. Let's take a closer look to explore what we mean by that exactly.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360

Read more
This 15-inch Chromebook is on sale for under $200 at Walmart
gateway 14 1 inch ultra slim notebook laptop deal walmart november 2022 lifestyle portable

Sometimes you just need a cheap computer -- nothing fancy or expensive. Chromebook deals can help you cut the cost. In fact, shopping holidays like Prime Big Deal Days are the absolute best time to buy cheap electronics. Take this 15.6-inch Gateway Chromebook, for instance. It's down to just $190 after a significant discount from its usual $279. Read more about this Chromebook below, or head over to Walmart and grab it before Prime Day deals are over.

Why you should buy the Gateway 15.6-inch Chromebook
Even among the very best Chromebooks, it can be unusual to see a 15.6-inch screen on a Chromebook of this price. Granted, with the Gateway 15.6-inch Chromebook, you get a HD display which is a little basic but the extra room is useful compared to a 14-inch model. The Chromebook is powered by an Intel Pentium Silver processor and has 4GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage. Standard stuff for a typical cheap Chromebook but just what you need to get the basics done and use cloud-based apps on the move.

Read more
This popular 2-in-1 laptop is $200 off in Dell’s rival Prime Day sale
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 7420 front angled view with keyboard folded under and showing display.

Amazon's Prime Day deals are back through Prime Big Deal Days 2023, which is a great thing for shoppers because that means other retailers are also slashing prices in order to keep up. The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is one of the devices affected by this, as its price is down to $500 following a $200 discount from Dell on its sticker price of $700. Given its popularity, we're not sure how long stocks will remain available, so you'll have to make the purchase right now if you want to take advantage of this bargain.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14
The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is an extremely versatile device because it combines the utility of a laptop's keyboard and the convenience of a tablet's touchscreen, according to our laptop buying guide's description of 2-in-1 laptops. The 360-degree hinges that connect its 14-inch Full HD+ touchscreen to its body will allow you to easily switch between clamshell mode, media mode, tent mode, and tablet mode, depending what you need at any given time.

Read more