It might not be obvious, but Chromebooks are a great alternative to a traditional Windows laptop; they don’t need as powerful specs under the hood, which means they can go for a much cheaper price than usual. That’s great if you’re looking for something that’s budget-friendly yet still functional, and we’re happy to say that, even though Prime Day is over, there are still some great Prime Day laptop deals on Chromebooks you can take advantage of. For example, this HP Chromebook X360 is pretty good, and while it usually goes for $329, it’s been heavily discounted down to $199 by Walmart.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook X360

Probably one of the nicest features of the HP Chromebook X360 is the fact that its screen can hinge around 350 degrees, so you can use it as a tablet. With its 14-inch screen, it’s a good size for use as both a laptop and a table, and the screen is touch-enabled, so you don’t need to worry about a mouse and keyboard. That said, the screen’s resolution is only HD, so it won’t be as great for watching films or shows, which isn’t a dealbreaker if you just need something basic to get by. As for battery life, you’ll get around 12-13 hours from it, depending on your usage and how bright you set your screen, which isn’t bad at all for a budget-oriented device.

In terms of power, it runs an Intel Celeron N4020, which is admittedly an entry-level processor but more than enough to run ChromeOS, which is what you’d be using with a Chromebook and great if you’re already in the Google ecosystem. In fact, if you own an Android phone, you can take advantage of Instant Tethering, which connects your Chromebook to your Android phone and lets you unlock it remotely or send and receive messages, which is a neat feature. It has 4GB of RAM, which isn’t much, but the bigger problem might be the 64GB of storage that it comes with, so you’ll likely want to take a look at some of these external hard drive deals to help supplement the storage.

All in all, the HP Chromebook X360 is an interesting device with a lot going for it, especially if you want a budget-oriented device for the basics. Even better, Walmart is discounting it down to $199, which makes it that much more accessible and adds a ton of value to the deal.

