 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This HP laptop can last for up to 15 hours, and it’s $300 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
HP Dragonfly Pro front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

If you’re always using your laptop while on the go, you may want to consider buying the long-lasting HP Dragonfly Pro, which will be able to accompany you through your whole day. It’s currently on sale from HP with a $300 discount that slashes its price to $1,100 from $1,400, but if you’re interested, you need to be quick with your purchase. That’s because we’re not sure if the offer will still be around tomorrow, so if you don’t want to miss this bargain, you should complete the transaction as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the HP Dragonfly Pro laptop

Unlike some laptops that will only last for a few hours when they’re unplugged, the HP Dragonfly Pro‘s battery can last up to 15 hours on a single charge, so it will be able to accompany you through your whole day at work or school even when you’re always on the move. If you need to recharge, just 30 minutes of charging will replenish about 50% of its battery. The laptop is also extremely portable with its 14-inch WUXGA display and weight of just 3.4 pounds, so it won’t be a hassle to carry with you.

A long-lasting battery won’t mean much if you’ll be waiting for processes to finish most of the time. Fortunately, that’s not the case with the HP Dragonfly Pro, which is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7736U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that out guide on how much RAM do you need says is on the level of top-tier machines. The HP Dragonfly Pro also comes with ample storage space for all of your files with its 512GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, it’s ready for use as soon as you power it on.

Related

Not all laptop deals will give you an all-day battery, so if that’s important to you, you should be looking at offers like HP’s sale price for the HP Dragonfly Pro. It’s down to $1,100 from $1,400, for savings of $300 that may be gone soon. It also comes with smooth performance and a sleek design, so if you think the HP Dragonfly Pro will be perfect as your next laptop, don’t hesitate — add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as possible, because tomorrow may already be too late to take advantage of the bargain.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Save $1,000 on this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 4090
The Alienware m18 gaming laptop.

There are some gaming laptop deals that will give you a decent device for cheap, but if you're looking at the other end of the spectrum, we've found an offer from Dell that you should consider. The Alienware m18 gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, originally priced at $4,300, is down to $3,300 following a $1,000 discount. It's still not what you'd call affordable, but that's a lot of savings on your purchase that you can spend on video games and accessories. You need to be quick though, because its price may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 gaming laptop
If you want performance that can go head-to-head with the best gaming laptops, you won't regret going for the Alienware m18. With the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 64GB of RAM, not only will you be able to play the best PC games at their most demanding settings, but you'll also be prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years. What's more, all that power under the hood will be on full display on the gaming laptop's 18-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, so you'll be able to appreciate the graphics of modern titles.

Read more
Lenovo Annual Sale: Up to 70% off laptops, gaming PCs and more
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 front view showing display and keyboard.

If you're looking for laptop deals or gaming PC deals, you should stop by the Lenovo Annual Sale, which includes discounts of up to 70% on various types of devices. There are dozens of offers to choose from -- and we've highlighted our favorite ones below -- but feel free to check out everything that's available with slashed prices. In any case, you're going to have to be quick with your purchase because stocks for some of these bargains may already be running low.

What to buy in the Lenovo Annual Sale
The cheapest laptop in the Lenovo Annual Sale is the Lenovo 500w Gen 3, which will be yours for

Read more
Last chance to shop Dell’s Presidents’ Day sale on XPS and more
The Dell XPS laptop seen from behind, with the chassis half open.

Some of the best Dell Presidents' Day deals are still available even though the holiday has long ended, including a variety of Dell XPS deals that may be your last chance at buying the current-generation models with the incoming Dell XPS reset. You can also take advantage of desktop computer deals, gaming PC deals, gaming laptop deals, and more, but only if you hurry because time is probably running out on these amazing bargains.

What to buy in Dell's Presidents' Day sale

Read more