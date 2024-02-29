This HP laptop can last for up to 15 hours, and it’s $300 off

If you’re always using your laptop while on the go, you may want to consider buying the long-lasting HP Dragonfly Pro, which will be able to accompany you through your whole day. It’s currently on sale from HP with a $300 discount that slashes its price to $1,100 from $1,400, but if you’re interested, you need to be quick with your purchase. That’s because we’re not sure if the offer will still be around tomorrow, so if you don’t want to miss this bargain, you should complete the transaction as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the HP Dragonfly Pro laptop

Unlike some laptops that will only last for a few hours when they’re unplugged, the HP Dragonfly Pro‘s battery can last up to 15 hours on a single charge, so it will be able to accompany you through your whole day at work or school even when you’re always on the move. If you need to recharge, just 30 minutes of charging will replenish about 50% of its battery. The laptop is also extremely portable with its 14-inch WUXGA display and weight of just 3.4 pounds, so it won’t be a hassle to carry with you.

A long-lasting battery won’t mean much if you’ll be waiting for processes to finish most of the time. Fortunately, that’s not the case with the HP Dragonfly Pro, which is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7736U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that out guide on how much RAM do you need says is on the level of top-tier machines. The HP Dragonfly Pro also comes with ample storage space for all of your files with its 512GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, it’s ready for use as soon as you power it on.

Not all laptop deals will give you an all-day battery, so if that’s important to you, you should be looking at offers like HP’s sale price for the HP Dragonfly Pro. It’s down to $1,100 from $1,400, for savings of $300 that may be gone soon. It also comes with smooth performance and a sleek design, so if you think the HP Dragonfly Pro will be perfect as your next laptop, don’t hesitate — add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as possible, because tomorrow may already be too late to take advantage of the bargain.

