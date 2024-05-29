This HP desktop monitor is 67% off today

If your computer setup needs a screen upgrade, you don’t want to miss HP’s 67% discount for the HP E27u G4 QHD USB-C monitor. The 27-inch display is down to a very affordable $139 from its original price of $424, but we’re not sure for how long. If you want to pocket the savings of $285 when buying this monitor, there’s only one sure way of doing so — complete your purchase within the day, because tomorrow may already be too late.

Why you should buy the HP E27u G4 QHD USB-C monitor

Our computer monitor buying guide recommends anywhere between 24 inches and 32 inches for most people, and the 27-inch screen of the HP E27u G4 QHD USB-C monitor falls within that range. With Quad HD resolution, you’ll enjoy lifelike details whether you’re working on projects or watching streaming shows, and with HP’s Eye Ease technology that minimizes blue light without affecting color accuracy, your eyes will remain comfortable throughout the day.

The HP E27u G4 QHD USB-C monitor features an integrated USB hub, and if you’re going to use your laptop with it, you have the option of charging it with a single USB-C cable. As a USB-C monitor, you can also turn it on at the same time as your laptop with the press of just one button. There are other ways to connect the display to your computer though, including DisplayPort and HDMI. The HP E27u G4 QHD USB-C monitor isn’t as feature-packed as the best monitors, but it’s going to be more than enough for daily productivity and entertainment purposes.

There aren’t a lot of monitor deals that can match this 67% discount for the HP E27u G4 QHD USB-C monitor, which reduces its price to an extremely cheap $139 from its sticker price of $424. Time may already be running out on the $285 in savings though, so there should be no hesitation on your part if you want to take advantage of this bargain. Grab the HP E27u G4 QHD USB-C monitor for less than half-price by pushing through with the transaction right now, to avoid the risk of missing out.

