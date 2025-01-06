 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

You’d never guess that HP’s latest PC is actually a business laptop

By

While HP has completely revamped its consumer laptops, with its budget, premium, and gaming laptops all falling under the new OmniBook brand, it has retained the EliteBooke lin to designate its commercial machines. The first was the EliteBook X G1a, which used a custom AMD chipset for enhanced performance and particularly fast on-device AI.

The EliteBook Ultra G1i takes a different approach. It features the same enterprise features as all EliteBooks, but it’s built around Intel’s Lunar Lake chipsets for greater efficiency. I took a look at a preproduction model, and so I couldn’t run the usual tests, but I came away suspecting that the EliteBook Ultra G1i might very well make our list of the best business laptops.

Recommended Videos

Specs and configuration

 HP EliteBook Ultra G1i
Dimensions 12.35 x 8.55 0.59 inches
Weight 2.68 pounds
Display 14.0-inch 16:10 2.8K (2880 x 1600) OLED, 60Hz non-touch
14.0-inch 16:10 2.8K (2880 x 1600) OLED, 60Hz touch
CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 with vPro
GPU Intel Arc 130V and 140V
Memory 16GB
32GB
Storage 256GB SSD
512GB SSD
1TB SSD
2TB SSD
Ports 3 x USB-C with Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
1 x 3.5mm headphone jack
Camera 9MP with infrared camera for Windows 11 Hello
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetoth 5.4
Battery 64 watt-hour
Operating system Windows 11

We don’t have any pricing yet for the EliteBook Ultra G1i. Given its commercial focus with extra security and management features, it’s likely to garner a premium price.

Related

Design

HP EliteBook Ultra G1i front angled view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

HP has had a distinct style with its laptops going back to the beginning of the older Spectre era. The overall design cues are subtle, but I can tell it’s an HP when I pulled the EliteBook Ultra G1i of the box. HP’s EliteBooks have never been as decorative as Spectres, with more of the subdued lines and angles that business users might want, but the edges are a bit curved to be more comfortable, the keyboard has the same look, and it’s familiar from various directions. It’s a good look, equal to any other premium laptop.

The build quality is also excellent in all metal. There’s no bending, flexing, or twisting, which has become pretty much the norm for any laptop that costs more than $1,000. So while the EliteBook Ultra G1i is well-built, that aspect doesn’t stand out quite as much. The hinge is a bit stiff, which means you need two hands to open the lid. That can either contribute — or detract from — the overall feeling of quality depending upon your point if view.

In terms of size, the laptop has small enough bezels to remain nicely sized in width and depth, but not as small as Dell’s XPS lineup. The EliteBook Ultra G1i is thin at just 0.59 inches at its thickest point, but not the thinnest, and it’s around the 14-inch laptop average at 2.6 pounds. So, it’s highly portable, but again, it doesn’t really stand out.

Keyboard and touchpad

HP EliteBook Ultra G1i top down view showing keyboard and touchpad.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

HP has always had great keyboards on its premium laptops, with large keycaps featuring bold, highly visible lettering, tons of key spacing, and quality switches. This keyboard maintains that trend with a new design that’s been further refined in the EliteBook series. I did find the switches on this model to be a little less snappy than on the EliteBook X G1a, with a bit of an abrupt bottoming action. But that’s being picky.

The touchpad is a large haptic version that’s excellent, as have been all of HP’s haptic touchpads. It would be the equal of Apple Force Touch haptic touchpads except it lacks Apple’s Force click feature. It’s as precise and responsive as any Windows touchpad, however.

A touch display is optional for those who like that input option. I do like to have it, but it’s not a must-have for most people.

Connectivity and webcam

There are three USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 ports, which is one more than usual and a plus given that one is needed for charging. There’s also a USB-A port for legacy support. Wireless connectivity is fully up to date.

The webcam is HP’s usual high-resolution 9MP version, and HP has a number of features that utilize the on-device capabilities of the fast Neural Processing Unit (NPU) included in the Intel Lunar Lake chipsets to enhance videoconferencing features.

Performance

HP EliteBook Ultra G1i rear view showing lid and logo.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

I couldn’t test performance, but we have some experience with the Lunar Lake chipsets used in the EliteBook Ultra G1i. Whether it’s the Core Ultra 5 or the Core Ultra 7, the Core Ultra Series 2 chipsets have provided solid — but not outstanding — productivity performance. They’re good enough for demanding productivity users, but offer no real advantage for creators or gamers.

That matters because the Qualcomm Snapdragon X chipsets have the same efficiency goals, but are considerably faster across the board. They run Windows on Arm, however, which might be more problematic for commercial users with applications written for Intel architectures.

Note that the Lunar Lake chipset options include Intel’s vPro features, which provide for enhanced security and management system support. HP has its Wolf Security suite, along with a host of plug-ins for enterprise environments, and that makes the EliteBook Ultra G1i a great option for large companies. Any buyers looking for higher performance should consider the EliteBook X G1a that uses a custom AMD Ryzen 9 AI chipset that’s bound to be a lot faster.

Battery life

HP EliteBook Ultra G1i rear view showing ports and logo.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

The EliteBook Ultra G1i has a 64 watt-hour battery and a high-res OLED display. Those are matched up with Intel Lunar Lake chipsets that have demonstrated very good efficiency in other laptops I’ve reviewed.

In our testing, Lunar Lake provides battery life across both lightweight and demanding tasks that’s closer to Apple’s highly efficient Arm-based silicon chipsets than Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X. Those are also more efficient than previous Windows laptops, but they lose some of their advantage when working the CPU harder.

You’ll still get overall better battery life with a MacBook. But the EliteBook Ultra G1i will likely provide good enough battery life that you won’t be able to tell the difference.

Display

HP EliteBook Ultra G1i front view showing display.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

There’s one basic display option for the EliteBook Ultra G1i, coming in touch and non-touch versions. It’s a 14.0-inch 16:10 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display running at 60Hz. Subjectively, it’s as good as any other OLED display I’ve used and tested, with bright, dynamic colors and inky blacks.

I couldn’t use my colorimeter to test it, but I suspect that the display is as good as any other OLED panel. That would make it quite good, indeed. Is it necessary for a laptop that will likely be used for mostly productivity tasks? Maybe not. But it’s not like this would be a bargain laptop if the display was just IPS.

Another in a strong line of business laptops

It looks like HP has checked all the boxes for a premium commercial laptop. Performance and battery life should be more than good enough, the high-res OLED display will please every potential user, and HP’s suite of enterprise utilities will be attractive for companies of all sizes.

But we won’t know for sure until we have a chance to run it through out benchmarks. And we don’t know the pricing, which is likely to be relatively high given the business user target.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Coppock
Mark Coppock
Computing Writer
Mark Coppock is a Freelance Writer at Digital Trends covering primarily laptop and other computing technologies. He has…
Intel’s new 24-core CPU proves it hasn’t forgotten about gaming laptops
intels new 24 core cpu proves it hasnt forgotten about gaming laptops intel ultra 200hx announcement

With the big Copilot+ push last year and Intel's radically new Lunar Lake range, it'd be easy to assume Intel forgot about gaming laptops. CES 2025 proves the company didn't.

Several months after the original Lunar Lake CPUs launched, which Intel calls Core Ultra 200V CPUs, the company is launching 200U, 200H, and 200HX processors. The latter two ranges are angled toward gaming laptops, with HX-series processors specifically targeting gaming laptops with a discrete graphics card. The flagship Core Ultra 9 285HX packs a total of 24 cores, and it can boost as high as 5.5GHz.

Read more
Microsoft may have found a sneaky way to make you use Bing
The new Bing preview screen appears on a Surface Laptop Studio.

Microsoft is trying out a pretty unusual strategy to stop Bing users from switching to Google when they need to search for something. As spotted by Reddit users, and reported on by Windows Latest, if you type "Google" into Bing right now, you'll be taken to a results page with a special header that happens to look similar to the Google search bar.

The page even loads with Bing's top search bar hidden -- you need to scroll up to make it appear. Since what you're looking at is actually Bing, it doesn't say "Google" above the centered search bar. Still, the style of the search bar and the illustration is similar to what you might often find in Google.

Read more
Google TV will soon get Gemini’s AI smarts
Using the Google TV Streamer.

Starting later in 2025, yelling at your TV will finally accomplish something thanks to a new Google initiative announced Monday ahead of CES 2025. The company plans to incorporate its Gemini AI models into the Google TV experience as a means to “make interacting with your TV more intuitive and helpful.”

Google claims that this “will make searching through your media easier than ever, and you will be able to ask questions about travel, health, space, history, and more, with videos in the results for added context,” the company wrote in its announcement blog post. Google had previously forfeited a significant chunk of its market value after its Gemini prototype, dubbed Bard, flubbed its space-based response during the model's first public demo in 2023. Google also had to pause the AI's image-generation feature in early 2024, after it started outputting racially offensive depictions of people of color.

Read more