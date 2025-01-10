 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Quick! This HP Envy with a touchscreen is $550 off for a limited time

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Photo of an HP Envy 16 laptop.
HP Envy 16 Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Looking for laptop deals that are both stylish and powerful? Check out what Best Buy has to offer. Right now, you can buy the HP Envy 16-inch laptop with a touchscreen for just $950. It normally costs $1,500, so you’re saving $550 while gaining plenty of powerful hardware. This clearance deal won’t be around forever, and it’s ideal for anyone who wants a MacBook competitor that also offers some gaming prowess.

Why you should buy the HP Envy 16-inch touchscreen laptop

HP is one of the best laptop brands you can buy, so the HP Envy 16-inch touchscreen laptop is instantly worth checking out. In our HP Envy 16 review, we described it as a “cheaper MacBook” with “solid productivity and creative performance” as well as “competitive gaming performance.” That’s rounded off nicely with an “excellent keyboard and touchpad.”

This particular model’s key specs include a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. It also has a dedicated graphics card, with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 ensuring that some gaming is easily possible here. Would we recommend it exclusively for gaming? No, but it’s ideal for being able to do a little bit of everything well. Its 16-inch touchscreen has 100% sRGB for great color, and it offers a variable refresh rate, which means it maintains good battery life no matter what you’re doing. Its screen has a 2560 x 1600 resolution, while the 88.7% screen-to-body ratio keeps it looking sleek.

Related

The HP Envy 16-inch laptop has other nice details to add to its reputation as one of the best laptops, such as the Thunderbolt 4 ports, a backlit keyboard, HP quad speakers, and a HP True Vision 5MP IR camera with a camera shutter. It all comes together to make this a seriously tempting laptop.

Normally costing $1,500, the HP Envy 16-inch touchscreen is currently down to $950 at Best Buy. It’s a clearance deal so we’re talking strictly limited stock here. Once it’s gone, it’s gone, so if you want it in your life, you need to hit the buy button as soon as possible before you miss out. It’s a pretty good laptop for a variety of purposes, from some light gaming, to working on the move, or even content creation.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Get this Acer Nitro gaming monitor for nearly 50% off at Walmart
TGhe Acer Nitro 31.5-inch monitor on a white background.

If you want great monitor deals, head to Walmart. Today, you can buy an Acer Nitro 31.5-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for a massive 50% off. It’s down to just $129 when it normally costs $250, so you’re saving $121 off the regular price. That’s very close to 50% off so, this is a truly great deal for anyone who wants a more immersive gaming experience this year. It’s an ideal monitor to pair with one of the gaming PC deals you may have recently grabbed. Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Acer Nitro 31.5-inch Curved Gaming Monitor
The best monitors tend to lean towards the needs of office workers rather than gamers. Gamers need a high refresh rate and a low response time, both of which the Acer Nitro 31.5-inch Curved Gaming Monitor offers. It has a silky smooth 180Hz refresh rate along with a response time of just 1ms, so the only thing that could let you down here are your reaction times.

Read more
HP is selling the Omen 16 with RTX 4050 at 31% off
The HP Omen-16t Gaming Laptop.

If you're looking for the best gaming laptop to buy for $1,000, you should set your sights on the HP Omen 16. That's all you have to pay for this Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050-powered device, following a 31% discount from HP on its original price of $1,450. We're not sure how much time is remaining before you lose the chance at $450 in savings, so if you're interested in this gaming laptop, our recommendation is to hurry up in completing your purchase as you may already miss out if you delay it to tomorrow.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop
This latest model of the HP Omen 16 is equipped with the 14th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, alongside the aforementioned Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card. These specifications place it up there with the best gaming laptops, and will allow you to play the best PC games without any issues. You'll also have ample storage space for several titles with all of their required updates and optional DLCs, as the machine ships with a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

Read more
The popular Blue Yeti microphone is on sale at Amazon for $30 off
The Blue Yeti microphone on a white background.

If you're preparing to level up your streaming or vlogging career, investing in laptop deals or desktop computer deals won't be enough. In addition to looking amazing with a proper webcam, you'll also have to sound crystal clear through a high-quality microphone like the Blue Yeti. You're in luck because it's currently on sale at Best Buy with a $30 discount, which slashes its price from $130 to an even more affordable $100. You're going to have to be quick in securing your stock though, as we're not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires.

Why you should buy the Blue Yeti microphone
There have been variations to the popular microphone, such as the Blue Yeti X that we've included in our roundup of the best microphones for streaming as our top choice for beginners, but the original Blue Yeti remains an excellent option for anybody who wants to produce professional-quality audio. It features a custom three-capsule array and four pickup patterns -- flexible cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo -- so you'll be able to record voices, music, and other types of sound in ways that would usually require more than one microphone.

Read more