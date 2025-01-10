Quick! This HP Envy with a touchscreen is $550 off for a limited time

Looking for laptop deals that are both stylish and powerful? Check out what Best Buy has to offer. Right now, you can buy the HP Envy 16-inch laptop with a touchscreen for just $950. It normally costs $1,500, so you’re saving $550 while gaining plenty of powerful hardware. This clearance deal won’t be around forever, and it’s ideal for anyone who wants a MacBook competitor that also offers some gaming prowess.

Why you should buy the HP Envy 16-inch touchscreen laptop

HP is one of the best laptop brands you can buy, so the HP Envy 16-inch touchscreen laptop is instantly worth checking out. In our HP Envy 16 review, we described it as a “cheaper MacBook” with “solid productivity and creative performance” as well as “competitive gaming performance.” That’s rounded off nicely with an “excellent keyboard and touchpad.”

This particular model’s key specs include a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. It also has a dedicated graphics card, with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 ensuring that some gaming is easily possible here. Would we recommend it exclusively for gaming? No, but it’s ideal for being able to do a little bit of everything well. Its 16-inch touchscreen has 100% sRGB for great color, and it offers a variable refresh rate, which means it maintains good battery life no matter what you’re doing. Its screen has a 2560 x 1600 resolution, while the 88.7% screen-to-body ratio keeps it looking sleek.

The HP Envy 16-inch laptop has other nice details to add to its reputation as one of the best laptops, such as the Thunderbolt 4 ports, a backlit keyboard, HP quad speakers, and a HP True Vision 5MP IR camera with a camera shutter. It all comes together to make this a seriously tempting laptop.

Normally costing $1,500, the HP Envy 16-inch touchscreen is currently down to $950 at Best Buy. It’s a clearance deal so we’re talking strictly limited stock here. Once it’s gone, it’s gone, so if you want it in your life, you need to hit the buy button as soon as possible before you miss out. It’s a pretty good laptop for a variety of purposes, from some light gaming, to working on the move, or even content creation.