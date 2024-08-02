 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 16-inch HP 2-in-1 laptop is $400 off today

By
The HP ENVY 16t with a menu open.
HP

Best Buy has one of the best laptop deals at the moment with a huge $400 off the stylish and practical HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop. Usually $1,100, it’s down to $700 right now. With a 16-inch touchscreen, it’s perfect for when you need a desktop replacement that’s also portable. Here’s what you need to know about it before you buy. Bear in mind that the deal is likely to end pretty soon.

Why you should buy the HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop

HP is one of the best laptop brands around, and its particular prolific is when it comes to producing great 2-in-1 laptops. With the HP Envy 2-in-1 you get some great hardware. It has an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. At this price, we’d normally expect 512GB of SSD storage, so double is appealing here.

Of course, the highlight is the 16-inch touchscreen. The WUXGA IPS display offers better color accuracy and wider viewing angles than many other screens, and there’s a great resolution of 1920 x 1200. It’s a touchscreen too for those times when you want to be more hands-on such, as when you’ve switched the HP Envy into presentation or tablet mode. It’s competing with the best 2-in-1 laptops, but it doesn’t quite make the list.

The HP Envy also has plenty of other useful extras. These include HP Fast Charge so you can get from 0% to 50% battery life in just 45 minutes, and there’s a 5MP IR camera for great quality video calls. The camera has a privacy shutter for when you want to guarantee privacy. Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C support means you can connect up to two 4K displays with a single cable.

Even the sound is a cut above the rest thanks to Poly Studio Audio with dual speakers and HP Audio Boost. Other features include a backlit keyboard and a microphone mute button, and the laptop automatically detects when it’s placed in a bag so it knows to hibernate. It’s sure to be one of the best laptops for many students.

Usually priced at $1,100, the HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop is down to $700 for a limited time only at Best Buy. It’s a great laptop choice for anyone who wants a versatile device for taking to school, on their commute, or even as a desktop replacement. Check it out now before it ends soon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Dell back to school sale 2024: the best discounts on laptops, monitors, and more
The Dell XPS 16 on a white background.

Looking for awesome laptop deals? Right now, Dell has a great back to school sale with hefty discounts on a wide range of laptops. Whether you’re looking for an inexpensive model or something much more high-end, there’s something here for you. There are also some excellent monitor deals happening too if you simply need an upgrade to your home or dorm setup. If you’re keen to check out the sale for yourself, simply tap the button below to see what’s there. Alternatively, keep reading and we’ll take you through our highlights from the Dell back to school sale.

Dell Inspiron 15 -- $430, was $550

Read more
Best gaming laptop deals: Alienware, Razer, Asus and more
An Alienware m16 gaming laptop in use on a desk, playing Baldur's Gate III.

If you want to grab yourself a new gaming laptop, then you'll be happy to know that there are a huge number of options out there, from the very budget-oriented to the high-end stuff that might even compete with the best gaming desktops when it comes to playing the best PC games. Of course, you don't need to grab one of the best gaming laptops to get something good, especially since laptops have become significantly lighter and more powerful over the past few years and are much more powerful. That said, they do still suffer from battery problems, but in today's day and age, you're almost always near some charging port, so it's not a dealbreaker.

To help you with picking something great, we've found deals from some of the best laptop brands and include Lenovo laptop deals, Acer laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, and HP laptop deals, although if you're looking for some more general deals, these laptop deals have some good options, too.
Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop -- $751, was $950

Read more
HP back to school sale 2024: Save big on laptops, desktops, and printers
The HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop on a white background.

There is a fantastic HP back to school sale going on right now, with great laptop deals being a significant part of what’s unfolding. If you’re keen to save before you head back to class or you’re looking to kit out your child with the right tech for less, this is your chance to do so. Besides its many laptop discounts, HP offers some great printer deals and desktop computer deals. It’s a perfect group of ways to save on some long term investments. We’ve picked out some of our favorites, but you can always hit the button below to check out the full sale for yourself.

HP Envy 6455e All-in-One Printer -- $150

Read more