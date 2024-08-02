The 16-inch HP 2-in-1 laptop is $400 off today

Best Buy has one of the best laptop deals at the moment with a huge $400 off the stylish and practical HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop. Usually $1,100, it’s down to $700 right now. With a 16-inch touchscreen, it’s perfect for when you need a desktop replacement that’s also portable. Here’s what you need to know about it before you buy. Bear in mind that the deal is likely to end pretty soon.

Why you should buy the HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop

HP is one of the best laptop brands around, and its particular prolific is when it comes to producing great 2-in-1 laptops. With the HP Envy 2-in-1 you get some great hardware. It has an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. At this price, we’d normally expect 512GB of SSD storage, so double is appealing here.

Of course, the highlight is the 16-inch touchscreen. The WUXGA IPS display offers better color accuracy and wider viewing angles than many other screens, and there’s a great resolution of 1920 x 1200. It’s a touchscreen too for those times when you want to be more hands-on such, as when you’ve switched the HP Envy into presentation or tablet mode. It’s competing with the best 2-in-1 laptops, but it doesn’t quite make the list.

The HP Envy also has plenty of other useful extras. These include HP Fast Charge so you can get from 0% to 50% battery life in just 45 minutes, and there’s a 5MP IR camera for great quality video calls. The camera has a privacy shutter for when you want to guarantee privacy. Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C support means you can connect up to two 4K displays with a single cable.

Even the sound is a cut above the rest thanks to Poly Studio Audio with dual speakers and HP Audio Boost. Other features include a backlit keyboard and a microphone mute button, and the laptop automatically detects when it’s placed in a bag so it knows to hibernate. It’s sure to be one of the best laptops for many students.

Usually priced at $1,100, the HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop is down to $700 for a limited time only at Best Buy. It’s a great laptop choice for anyone who wants a versatile device for taking to school, on their commute, or even as a desktop replacement. Check it out now before it ends soon.