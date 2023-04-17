 Skip to main content
This HP all-in-one PC with a 5K display is $520 off for a limited time

Aaron Mamiit
By

There’s a lot of advantages of buying an all-in-one PC over traditional desktop computers, and here’s another one — a $520 discount for the HP Envy 34-c1045t All-in-One PC, which brings its price down to $1,480 from its original price of $2,000. You’re going to want to hurry if you’re interested in taking advantage of the offer though, because desktop computer deals like this one usually don’t last long.

Why you should buy the HP Envy 34-c1045t All-in-One PC

The HP Envy 34-c1045t All-in-One PC holds the top spot in our list of the best all-in-one computers, and it’s very easy to see why. It all begins with its 34-inch display with 5K resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio, for a wide, clear, and colorful look at your projects, plus a 16MP magnetic webcam that you can aim downward or mount to any side of the screen for the perfect angle to join video calls and create streaming content. As the display is combined into a single device with the CPU, you’ll be significantly reducing the space that your computer occupies on your workstation, while also giving you the possibility to almost completely eliminate cables if you go with the wireless keyboard and mouse that comes with the package.

In terms of performance, the HP Envy 34-c1045t All-in-One PC won’t disappoint with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, and it’s also got 16GB of RAM that’s flagged by our guide on how much RAM do you need as a good start for desktop computers. The all-in-one PC also has a 512GB SSD, which will provide enough space for your software and files, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start using the machine right after you plug it into a power source.

With its amazing display, powerful performance, and a $520 discount from HP, the HP Envy all-in-one PC should be at the top of your list if you’re looking to buy a new desktop computer. It’s currently down from $2,000 to $1,480 — still not cheap, but it’s definitely worth it. However, there’s probably not much time left on the offer, so if you’re ready to upgrade to the HP Envy 34-c1045t All-in-One PC, don’t think twice about pushing through with your purchase.

