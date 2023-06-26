 Skip to main content
One of HP’s best 2-in-1 laptops just had its price slashed

Aaron Mamiit
By
The 15.6-inch HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop, in laptop mode.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The HP Envy x360, which is one of the brand’s most popular 2-in-1 laptops, is currently available with a $380 discount from HP that brings its price down to just $750 from $1,130 originally. You wouldn’t want to miss out on this very attractive offer, as there’s not a lot of laptop deals that can match the value that you’ll be getting from it. Add the 2-in-1 laptop to your cart and check out immediately, as there’s no telling when its price returns to normal.

Why you should buy the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop

As a 2-in-1 laptop, the HP Envy x360 will let you enjoy the benefits of owning a laptop and a tablet in just one device. It falls under the convertible category of 2-in-1 laptops, according to our laptop buying guide, which means that you can transform it from laptop mode to tablet mode by folding its 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen all the way back. This is possible through the 360-degree hinges that attach the display to the device’s body, so whether you need the utility of a laptop’s keyboard or the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen, you can easily switch between the HP Envy x360’s forms.

In addition to the versatility of the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop, you’ll also be getting smooth performance with its AMD Ryzen 5825U processor and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, plus 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need recommends for laptops. The device is also equipped with the HP True Vision 5MP IR camera with temporal noise reduction and dual-array digital microphones so that you’ll look and sound clear during video calls, and a battery that can last up to nearly 12 hours on a single charge.

If you’re thinking about buying from 2-in-1 laptop deals but you’re not sure which model to get, you can’t go wrong with the versatile and powerful HP Envy x360. You’ll only have to pay $750 instead of $1,130, for savings of $380, but there’s no telling when HP’s offer will end or when stocks will run out. If you think the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop is the perfect device for you, you’ll need to proceed with the purchase immediately if you want to enjoy the discount.

