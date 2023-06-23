There are still several days until HP officially launches its 4th of July Sale, but for 48 hours, you can get your shopping done with early 4th of July deals from the computer brand. There are discounts on different kinds of laptops and desktop computers, including the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop that’s powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. Here, we’ve gathered some of the other top offers, but with time running out on HP’s 4th of July Sneak Peek, you’re going to want to complete your purchases right away.

HP Chromebook 14a — $210, was $290

Chromebook deals are generally less expensive than offers for their Windows-based counterparts because they’re equipped with cheaper components, but they still provide decent performance through Google’s Chrome OS. The HP Chromebook 14a, for example, has the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, but as a Chromebook, it’s pretty quick because it primarily uses web-based apps instead of installed software. The device also features a 14-inch HD screen and a 32GB eMMC that’s supplemented by cloud storage.

HP Laptop 14z — $280, was $450

HP’s price cut for the HP Laptop 14z is one of the more affordable laptop deals that will still get you a dependable device. Its specifications won’t blow you away — the AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM that’s considered by our laptop buying guide as the sweet spot for most people — but they’re more than enough if you just need a device for basic functions. The HP Laptop 14z comes with a 14-inc HD display and Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 128GB SSD.

HP Laptop 17z — $300, was $500

If you need a daily driver like the HP Laptop 14z but you prefer a larger screen to make it easier for activities like working with spreadsheets and watching streaming content, go for the HP Laptop 17z and its 17.3-inch display with HD+ resolution. It’s got slightly better specifications with the AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, while also rocking Windows 11 Home in its 128GB SSD.

HP Victus 15L gaming PC — $950, was $1,400

There’s no need to spend thousands of dollars on a gaming desktop when there are gaming PC deals like HP’s discount for the HP Victus 15L. It’s ready to play the best PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and it also packs 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the best place to start for a gaming PC. You can start installing games as soon as you hook up the HP Victus 15L to the necessary peripherals because it’s got Windows 11 Home out of the box, and you’ve got ample space with its 1TB HDD and 512GB SSD.

HP Spectre x360 16 2-in-1 laptop — $1,050, was $1,700

If you want versatility and reliability in one device, you should check out 2-in-1 laptop deals like this bargain for the HP Spectre x360 16. The 360-degree hinges connecting its 16-inch 3K+ touchscreen to its body allows it to transform between laptop mode and tablet mode depending on what you need. In terms of performance, it won’t let you down with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. You’ll be able to install all the apps that you need and store your important files on its 512GB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

Editors' Recommendations