 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

HP has a new $799 mini PC for fans of the Mac mini form factor

The OmniDesk Mini puts Wildcat Lake inside a tiny desktop that starts at $799

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
HP OmniDesk Mini Desktop
HP / Digital Trends

HP has a new mini PC on sale in the U.S., and it is difficult to look at the machine without thinking of Apple’s Mac mini. The OmniDesk Mini has a similarly compact footprint and starts at $799.99, making it $100 cheaper than the recently announced M6 Mac mini.

The similarities mostly stop there. The base OmniDesk Mini is powered by Intel’s Core 3 304, a five-core, five-thread Wildcat Lake processor. It comes with 8GB of LPDDR5X memory and a 256GB SSD. HP also offers Core 5 320 configurations with up to 16GB of memory. So, despite the Mac mini-like dimensions, this is better viewed as a compact Windows PC than a direct rival to Apple’s latest desktop.

HP has packed plenty into a very small box

HP OmniDesk Mini Desktop
HP / Digital Trends

The OmniDesk Mini measures 5.12 x 5.12 x 1.89 inches and weighs just over a pound. For someone trying to free up desk space, that is probably its biggest attraction. HP has still managed to fit a useful selection of ports into the chassis. There are three USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI 2.0b, Ethernet, and several audio connections. The machine can also support up to three displays.

Recommended Videos

Storage can be expanded through two M.2 slots, but the LPDDR5X memory is onboard and cannot be upgraded later. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 come standard, with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 available as an option.

HP OmniDesk Mini Desktop
HP / Digital Trends

Who should actually buy the OmniDesk Mini instead of a Mac mini?

The bigger problem for HP is sitting only $100 higher up the price ladder. Apple’s M6 Mac mini starts at $899 and comes with 16GB of unified memory as standard. The Core 3 304 puts the base OmniDesk Mini in a much lower performance tier, so the $100 saving comes with a substantial compromise. Even the higher-end Core 5 320 configurations do not really change what this machine is.

I would mainly consider the OmniDesk Mini if Windows is a requirement or if Linux is part of the plan. For anyone comfortable with macOS, not strapped for cash, and willing to wait for the M6 Mac mini to ship, spending the extra $100 looks like the much stronger purchase.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
Topics
Your NVIDIA RTX PC can now run Perplexity’s AI agent locally
Portable Computer brings agentic AI to Windows, with cloud escalation only when needed.
Perplexity and NVIDIA Partnership

Perplexity and NVIDIA are bringing Portable Computer to Windows PCs, giving owners of compatible GeForce RTX and RTX PRO machines a local AI agent that can actually get things done. The catch is hardware: Windows support requires an NVIDIA GPU with 24GB or more of VRAM.

Think of it as an AI co-worker that doesn't need the cloud for everything

Read more
macOS 27 is finally here with Apple’s biggest AI upgrades yet
Apple's latest Mac update brings a smarter Siri, deeper Apple Intelligence integration, and a host of useful improvements to everyday macOS tasks.
macOS 27 on a Mac on black background

Apple has officially released macOS 27 Golden Gate, bringing the latest generation of Apple Intelligence to the Mac alongside a collection of performance, search, connectivity, and usability improvements.

The biggest addition in today's release is Siri AI, which Apple describes as an entirely new version of the assistant. On Mac, Siri can understand personal context, answer questions about what's on your screen, take systemwide actions, and pull information from the web. It can also work with information from messages, emails, photos, and other personal content to provide more relevant answers.

Read more
Microsoft’s new AI rulebook puts human control above everything else
Microsoft's drat Humanist AI Code of Conduct lays out strict limits for its MAI models, from resisting shutdowns to claiming consciousness, as the company calls for a safer approach to frontier AI.
Person, Walking, Adult

Microsoft today published a draft "Humanist AI Code of Conduct," a rulebook meant to guide how its MAI models behave, and it opens with a blunt promise: People matter more than AI. The document lands just days after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called on the industry to slow down frontier AI development.

What the code requires

Read more