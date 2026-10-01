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HP has a new MacBook Neo wannabe, and it’s pretty loaded for a $700 laptop

HP packs an OLED display, ultra-thin aluminum chassis, and huge battery claims into its new 14-inch laptop

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HP OmniBook 5 14-inch laptop
HP

Apple’s MacBook Neo has no shortage of Windows rivals anymore, and HP is adding yet another one to the pile. The company has announced the new OmniBook 5 14, which starts at $699.99 in the U.S., putting it directly alongside Apple’s cheapest MacBook.

For the money, HP is offering some surprisingly premium hardware. The OmniBook 5 will launch with a 2K OLED display rated at up to 300 nits, while a sharper 2.5K OLED touchscreen capable of reaching 620 nits is planned for March 2027. Apple’s MacBook Neo uses a smaller 13-inch IPS panel, although it does have a higher 2408 x 1506 resolution and 500-nit brightness rating.

HP is packing quite a lot into a thin chassis

Performance comes from up to an Intel Core 7 processor with integrated NPU hardware, although those Core 7 configurations are not expected until mid-October. For now, HP has listed the $700 config with an Intel Core 5 320 processor, paired with a 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM.

HP OmniBook 5 14-inch laptop
HP / Digital Trends
HP OmniBook 5 14-inch laptop
HP / Digital Trends

The chassis is another strong point. HP has kept the OmniBook 5 down to 11.77mm thick and 1.16kg, while still fitting a 180-degree hinge and two full-function USB-C ports. A compact 65W GaN charger is also included. Smoke Silver, Starlit Blue, Peony Pink, and Soft Honeydew finishes are available, giving the aluminum laptop some of the colorful personality Apple brought to the MacBook Neo.

The battery claim needs some context

HP is claiming up to 42 hours of battery life, but that number comes from continuous 1080p local video playback at 200 nits, with wireless switched on but disconnected. Real-world endurance will naturally be lower, and HP’s testing method is different from Apple’s, so the figures shouldn’t be compared directly.

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An FHD infrared camera with Windows Hello, dual microphones, Poly Studio-tuned audio, and DTS:X Ultra round out the package. The OmniBook 5 14 is expected to reach HP.com and Best Buy sometime in October, starting at $699.99.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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