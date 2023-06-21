 Skip to main content
One-day flash sale drops the price of this HP laptop to $170

HP 14 laptop with intel Celeron on desk.

You will come across high-performance options while browsing through laptop deals, but if you’re only going to use the device for basic functions, you should aim for something cheap but reliable like the HP Laptop 14. It’s currently even more affordable with Best Buy’s $30 discount that pulls its price down to just $170 from $200, but there’s not much time left until the offer ends. If you think this laptop is what you need, you’ll have to proceed with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 14

The HP Laptop 14 won’t challenge the best laptops in terms of performance, but for doing online research, typing documents, checking social media, and watching streaming content, it will be enough. It’s equipped with the Intel Celeron N4120 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, which will provide decent speed if you don’t go beyond the laptop’s capabilities. The HP Laptop 14, which has Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded, only comes with a 64GB eMMC, but you can supplement that with the best cloud storage services for your important files.

The 14.0-inch HD display of the HP Laptop 14 is small enough to keep it portable, but not too small that it will be hard to identify what’s on the screen. The laptop also has a thin and light design, and it can last up to 11.5 hours on a single charge, which makes it the perfect device if you’re thinking about working while on the go. The HP Laptop 14 also features the HP True Vision 720p HD camera with dual-array digital microphones, so you’ll be able to use it to engage in video calls and join online meetings.

If you’re looking for a laptop that you’ll use to carry out simple tasks, then the cheap HP Laptop 14 may be all that you need. Best Buy is selling it for an even lower price of $170, in a one-day flash sale that reduces its original price of $200 by $30. Time is running out if you want to take advantage of the offer though, so don’t hesitate with your purchase if you want to get the HP Laptop 14 with a discount.

