There are laptop deals that slash the prices of premium machines, but there are also offers that make affordable devices even cheaper. If you’re shopping for the latter, then you should check out HP’s offer for the HP Laptop 15z. From its original price of $500, it’s down to just $250 following a $250 discount. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for you to be able to get this laptop for half-price, so hurry with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 15z

The HP Laptop 15z is equipped with the AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor and AMD Radeon Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that’s usually found in entry-level laptops, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. If you’re going to ask the HP Laptop 15z to match the performance of the top-tier models of the best laptops, you’ll be left disappointed, but that’s only because you need to manage your expectations with this device. It’s not the fastest laptop out there, but for simple tasks like browsing the internet, watching streaming shows, and typing documents, it’s going to be more than enough.

With Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in the HP Laptop 15z’s 128GB SSD, you won’t have to deal with installing an operating system in your new laptop. It features a 15.6-inch screen with HD resolution for sharp details and bright colors, the HP True Vision 720p HD camera with dual-array digital microphones for making video calls, and multiple ports — two USB-A, one USB-C, one HDMI, and one headphone jack — so you can connect all the accessories that you need.

If you only need a laptop for basic functions, you can’t go wrong with the HP Laptop 15z, especially if you can get it for its discounted price of only $250 from HP. The $250 in savings on its sticker price of $500 probably isn’t going to last long though, so there’s no time to waste if you’re interested in taking advantage of this offer. If you want to grab the HP Laptop 15z at 50% off, you need to add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as possible.

