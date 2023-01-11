Usually $500, this HP 17-inch laptop is down to $330

Rolling into the middle of January, the excitement of the holidays starts to feel a full millennia away and the need for something new and exciting once again starts to grow. Maybe in the form of a new laptop? Well, as part of today’s laptop deals, we found the HP Laptop 17z-cp200, a price-friendly laptop with an increasingly rare resolution and fairly big screen. If you want to get one now it will only cost you $330, which is $170 down from its usual $500. Perhaps it is exactly what you need to get that holiday jolt of excitement back?

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17z-cp200

It’s really hard to talk about the HP Laptop 17z-cp200 without diving headfirst into its screen. First and foremost, this is a massive 17-inch laptop with a 17.3-inch screen. It is something that you don’t see made too often, and if you want a screen this size you often have slim pickings to choose from. Furthermore, it has a slightly unusual resolution at 1600 x 900, which only gets you do what we call HD+. In practice, this is only slightly smaller than the typical FHD’s 1920 x 1080, but a larger screen can make a difference in how we see it. Overall, it is this design choice that makes the HP Laptop 17z-cp200 truly unique.

When we get to the other details of the HP Laptop 17z-cp200, they are far more standard. You’ll be getting 8 GB of memory, 128 GB of SSD storage, and the 720p webcam that nearly every laptop seems to have these days. Depending on what you plan on doing with it, the AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor might be slightly underwhelming, but as long as you aren’t intending to reinvent an average laptop into a gaming laptop, you’ll find yourself coming out fine. In other words, this runs like a fairly standard laptop, with a fairly non-standard screen.

So if this is what you need to get your projects moving, now is the chance to grab it. For the moment, as part of HP laptop deals, the HP Laptop 17z-cp200 is only $330. Again, that’s $170 down from the $500 it usually runs at, so now is the absolute best time to get one of your own. Or, maybe you were just after something of this size, but want to shop around? Don’t worry, just in this month alone we’ve collected a ton of great 17-inch laptop deals from around the net. They’re yours for the taking.

