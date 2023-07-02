 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Usually $500, this HP 17-inch laptop had its price slashed to $300

Albert Bassili
By
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

17-inch laptops tend to be rare, especially the budget ones, since most folks like the portability and lightweight of smaller laptops like the Dell XPS 13. For everybody else, though, there are very few options out there, but luckily HP has a great deal on one of their budget 17-inch laptops, discounting it down to $500 from $300. While you might need to add a few upgrades to make it run smoothly, at least you can put the discount HP gives you towards that, making this a great deal.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17z-cp200

While the HP Laptop 17z-cp200 won’t quite make our list of best 17-inch laptops, it’s still a great base laptop, especially given the customizations. For example, the base model comes with an AMD Athlon Gold 7220U, an entry-level CPU, and is not that powerful, but you can upgrade it to the much better AMD Ryzen 3 7320U for $80, which we strongly encourage. With a better CPU, you can get more productivity and general day-to-day tasks without worrying about the computer slowing down. Similarly, while the 8GB of RAM isn’t much, with the smart app and tab management, you can have a reasonably smooth experience without constantly hitting the laptop’s limits.

Another upgrade we encourage is the upgrade to FHD for $60, especially since pixel density makes a difference on bigger screens, not to mention you’ll have a better viewing experience overall. Another thing you can consider upgrading is the 128GB storage, with the 256GB upgrade for $20 not looking too bad. That said, you can also take advantage of these external hard drive deals, so see what works best for you. Finally, we encourage you to grab the Wi-Fi 6 upgrade for $10, and maybe even the Wi-Fi 6E for $20, although it’s not necessary, and the Wi-Fi 6 is plenty future-proof for most folks.

Related

All in all, while the HP Laptop 17z-cp200 base configuration isn’t showstopping, with an extra $150 in the upgrade, you can make it into a great work and school laptop with some versatility at home. Luckily, you do get the $200 discount from HP, so you can recoup that cost and end up with a $50 discount if you go with the upgrade suggestions we have here. While you’re at it, be sure to check out some other great HP laptop deals, or if you’d rather choose another brand, there are some great general laptop deals you can look at too.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Usually $2,159, this Lenovo ThinkPad laptop is discounted to $553
lenovo thinkpad x13s review front angled

Lenovo continues offering great laptop deals with the chance to buy a Lenovo ThinkPad X13 laptop for just $553. A doorbuster deal, this won't stick around for long. According to Lenovo, its estimated value is $2,159 and that's definitely inaccurate. While Lenovo is always keen to stress that the price estimate is based on industry data from itself and other third-party retailers, this is definitely an inflated one. Still, if you avoid figuring out what the discount might actually be, $553 for a sturdy and reliable laptop is a good price. Here's what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X13
The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 has all the essentials you could need for working on the move. There's an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. Sure, that's simple stuff that won't compete with the best laptops but it's dependable in a work context. A better component to highlight is its 13.3-inch WUXGA screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, 300 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. Above it is a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter while you also have a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader to save you from entering so many passwords manually.

Read more
HP 4th of July Sale: Save on laptop, gaming PCs, and more
hp 15 6 inch laptop deal may 2023 15t featured image lifestyle

There are still several days until HP officially launches its 4th of July Sale, but for 48 hours, you can get your shopping done with early 4th of July deals from the computer brand. There are discounts on different kinds of laptops and desktop computers, including the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop that's powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. Here, we've gathered some of the other top offers, but with time running out on HP's 4th of July Sneak Peek, you're going to want to complete your purchases right away.
HP Chromebook 14a -- $210, was $290

Chromebook deals are generally less expensive than offers for their Windows-based counterparts because they're equipped with cheaper components, but they still provide decent performance through Google's Chrome OS. The HP Chromebook 14a, for example, has the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, but as a Chromebook, it's pretty quick because it primarily uses web-based apps instead of installed software. The device also features a 14-inch HD screen and a 32GB eMMC that's supplemented by cloud storage.

Read more
Dell is having a huge sale on some of its best laptops in Canada
Dell Power Your Perfect Summer devices promo with product images.

 

This content was produced in partnership with Dell Canada.
For anyone living in Canada, there are some fantastic laptop deals going on right now over at Dell. With a huge sale on, you can save up to $850 off a wide range of laptops including the coveted Dell XPS 15 as well as more budget-friendly offerings too. There are even savings to be had on gaming laptops, gaming desktops, monitors, and more. With so many different laptops featured as part of the sale, we recommend hitting the button below to see what's out there. There's sure to be an ideal match for you. If you'd prefer a little guidance, read on while we take you through some highlights.

Read more