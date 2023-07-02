17-inch laptops tend to be rare, especially the budget ones, since most folks like the portability and lightweight of smaller laptops like the Dell XPS 13. For everybody else, though, there are very few options out there, but luckily HP has a great deal on one of their budget 17-inch laptops, discounting it down to $500 from $300. While you might need to add a few upgrades to make it run smoothly, at least you can put the discount HP gives you towards that, making this a great deal.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17z-cp200

While the HP Laptop 17z-cp200 won’t quite make our list of best 17-inch laptops, it’s still a great base laptop, especially given the customizations. For example, the base model comes with an AMD Athlon Gold 7220U, an entry-level CPU, and is not that powerful, but you can upgrade it to the much better AMD Ryzen 3 7320U for $80, which we strongly encourage. With a better CPU, you can get more productivity and general day-to-day tasks without worrying about the computer slowing down. Similarly, while the 8GB of RAM isn’t much, with the smart app and tab management, you can have a reasonably smooth experience without constantly hitting the laptop’s limits.

Another upgrade we encourage is the upgrade to FHD for $60, especially since pixel density makes a difference on bigger screens, not to mention you’ll have a better viewing experience overall. Another thing you can consider upgrading is the 128GB storage, with the 256GB upgrade for $20 not looking too bad. That said, you can also take advantage of these external hard drive deals, so see what works best for you. Finally, we encourage you to grab the Wi-Fi 6 upgrade for $10, and maybe even the Wi-Fi 6E for $20, although it’s not necessary, and the Wi-Fi 6 is plenty future-proof for most folks.

All in all, while the HP Laptop 17z-cp200 base configuration isn’t showstopping, with an extra $150 in the upgrade, you can make it into a great work and school laptop with some versatility at home. Luckily, you do get the $200 discount from HP, so you can recoup that cost and end up with a $50 discount if you go with the upgrade suggestions we have here. While you’re at it, be sure to check out some other great HP laptop deals, or if you’d rather choose another brand, there are some great general laptop deals you can look at too.

