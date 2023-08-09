 Skip to main content
Don’t miss your chance to get this 17-inch HP laptop for $280

Aaron Mamiit
An HP Envy 17-inch laptop sits on an office desk.
If you’re looking for laptop deals with a 17-inch screen, you should check out this offer — the HP Laptop 17z for a very affordable $280, after a $220 discount from HP on its original price of $500. It’s rare to get an opportunity to buy a 17-inch laptop for this cheap, so if you’re interested, we don’t recommend thinking about whether or not to take advantage of this bargain. Add it to your cart and proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17z

The standout feature of the HP Laptop 17z among other entry-level laptops is its relatively large display, as it’s equipped with a 17.3-inch screen with HD+ resolution. You’ll be able to view your projects clearly, and you’ll also enjoy sharp details and vibrant colors while you’re browsing websites. It also makes for a decent entertainment device for watching streaming shows, for whenever you take a break from your daily workload. The laptop also comes with the HP True Vision 720p HD camera at the top of its screen, and with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual-array digital microphones, you’ll look and sound clear during online meetings and video calls.

In terms of performance, the HP Laptop 17z won’t blow away the best laptops, but it’s more than enough for basic functions with its AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM that our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most people. The laptop also packs a 128GB SSD for storage of your files, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing the apps that you need right after you boot up the HP Laptop 17z for the first time.

HP has slashed the price of the HP Laptop 17z by $220, so you’ll only have to pay $280 for this device instead of $500. You won’t always get the chance to buy a 17-inch laptop for this cheap, so if you don’t hurry with your purchase, other shoppers may grab all the available stocks. If you don’t want to miss out on this tantalizing offer for the HP Laptop 17z, you need to act fast and complete the transaction before the deal gets sold out.

