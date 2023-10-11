 Skip to main content
I found an HP 17-inch laptop for $280 in the Prime Day sales

The returning Prime Day laptop deals aren’t limited to Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023, as other retailers like HP are trying to keep up with the shopping frenzy. Here’s an offer for a 17-inch laptop that’s hard to refuse — the HP Laptop 17z for a very affordable $280, after a $220 discount on its sticker price of $500. We’re not sure if the savings will still be available at the end of the shopping event, but just to make sure that you get it, you’re going to have to complete the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17z

The HP Laptop 17z isn’t as fast as the best laptops with its AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM — it’s not trying to be, as it’s built to function as a dependable Windows 11 Home-powered laptop for basic tasks like doing online research, typing documents, and making presentations. However, it’s a very affordable choice for a device with a 17.3-inch display with HD+ resolution. Such a large screen will make sure that you clearly see the details of the projects that you’re working on, and that you enjoy your favorite streaming shows when you’re taking a break.

The onboard storage of the HP Laptop 17z is fairly limited with its 128GB SSD, though it’s still enough for simple files. If you need more space, you can save your documents on cloud storage services. The laptop can also function as a decent meeting device, as it’s equipped with the HP True Vision 720p HD camera with dual-array digital microphones so you’ll look and sound clear during video calls.

If you want to walk away with a new laptop from the October Prime Day deals, you may want to make it the HP Laptop 17z, which is currently on sale from HP for just $280. Its original price of $500 has been slashed by $220, but if you want to pocket the savings, you’re going to have to be quick with your purchase. If you wait too long before you secure your own HP Laptop 17z, you may no longer get it with a discount, so it’s highly recommended that you act now.

