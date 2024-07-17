 Skip to main content
This 14-inch HP laptop is $211 for day two of Prime Day

14-inch HP laptop deal for prime day
HP

So many discounts and offers are happening right now across so many retailers that our heads are about to explode. Seriously, look at all of these live Prime Day deals. Even so, some are worth calling out separately, like this next deal on a 14-inch HP laptop. Usually $470, it’s $220 off right now, and yours for just $250. That is a phenomenal deal, especially when you consider its hardware. It’s rocking an Intel Quad-Core N4120, 8GB of RAM, a 192GB of storage and Intel UHD graphics 600. That’s not super powerful, but it’s plenty to get some productivity and creative tasks done, and it would be an excellent casual-use laptop for browsing and entertainment. Shop it while it’s still hot.

Why shop this 14-inch HP laptop over other laptop deals?

If you’re looking for maximum power or a serious gaming-ready system, this is not it. So, don’t shop this deal if that describes what you want. However, if you’re looking for a versatile, lightweight laptop that you can use to do some work, creative tasks, browse, or watch shows and movies, well, here you go. This 14-inch HP can handle all of that in strides.

The storage is a bit tricky because it’s not a single solid-state drive. Instead, you get 64GB of eMMC storage built-in along with a 128GB MicroSD card. Everything else is pretty standard. The Intel Celeron N4120 processor is a 1.1GHz base-frequency quad-core that reaches 2.6GHz in a burst frequency. Intel UHD Graphics 600 handles video performance. The 8GB of RAM is a little low these days, but it should be fine if you’re not doing anything too taxing.

The real allure here is the price. Altogether, as a package deal, this lightweight system is excellent at $211. It’s already priced well at $250, but with the deal, you’re saving even more. You won’t be doing any crazy gaming or graphic-editing on this machine, but that’s okay; that’s not what it’s intended for. Shop the deal while it’s available. We’ve seen a few HP deals disappear over the past couple of days.

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
